Farm applications being accepted for second year of Compost Reimbursement Program

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is launching its second year of the Compost Reimbursement Program to continue to encourage on-farm compost use.

All commercial Washington farmers – including those in agriculture, silviculture and aquaculture – are eligible for the program. Participating farms are eligible for 50 percent reimbursement on qualifying costs for compost purchases and associated transportation, equipment, and labor costs. Funding limits for participating farms vary based on farm size and proposed budgets. Participants must agree to conduct soil sampling before and for several years following the application of compost. Additionally, the compost must be purchased from an approved compost facility.

The Washington State Legislature instituted several changes to the program that take effect this year. These changes include prioritizing applications based on the presence of food-waste feedstock in the compost to be purchased, as well as distributing reimbursement funding based on farm size. Additionally, compost may now be purchased from Washington compost facilities that either have a solid waste handling permit or are permit-exempt.

Applications will be accepted starting July 29 at noon through September 12. This year, applicants will be required to provide: (1) a Statewide Vendor Number, (2) a quote from the compost facility where the compost will be purchased, and (3) an estimated budget outlining proposed costs.

Producers must apply to and be approved for the program, ensuring their business and compost source are eligible. Once conditionally approved, program participants must sign a grant agreement contract to become a participant in the program. The grant agreement contract must be signed prior to making purchases and the soil sample must be collected before applying compost. After expenses are incurred, applicants will submit a single reimbursement form for all expenses to WSDA.

The Washington State Legislature established the Compost Reimbursement Program in 2023 when they passed and funded Revised Code of Washington 15.04.420.

Learn more about the Compost Reimbursement Program on WSDA’s website or email compost@agr.wa.gov.

