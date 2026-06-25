WSDA receives $4.9 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds

OLYMPIA – Specialty crop grants have aided in revolutionizing agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded Washington state nearly $5 million to support specialty crops in 2024.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) received the grant to fund 20 projects. Among the department’s projects, is funding to the Washington Blueberry Commission to conduct retail, foodservice, and culinary promotions in India for fresh, frozen, and dried blueberries. Additional funded projects focus in areas such as freeze mitigation, pest management, and soil health.

“The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is vital for the growth and sustainability of Washington’s diverse agricultural landscape. By supporting innovative research, market development, and education initiatives, we can enhance the competitiveness of our specialty crops. This year’s awards reflect our commitment to advancing Washington’s agricultural industry and ensuring that our farmers and producers have the resources they need to thrive,” said Derek Sandison, Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

USDA approved and announced the final specialty crop project list in late August.

The award continues nearly two-decades of history of USDA support for Washington specialty-crops.

Requests for proposals for the 2025 grant cycle are being accepted now through Oct. 15 at agr.wa.gov/grants. For questions regarding Washington state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program requirements or eligibility, please email program manager Leisa Schumaker or call 360-485-1255.

