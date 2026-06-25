Local foods shine in school cafeterias on Taste Washington Day

OLYMPIA –This week school cafeterias across Washington State will spotlight locally grown foods as part of the annual Taste Washington Day celebration.

Taste Washington Day is an annual event that celebrates the connection between farms and schools, offering Washington’s children the chance to enjoy and learn about the rich diversity of healthy, delicious, and locally produced foods. This year, Governor Inslee has proclaimed October 2 as Taste Washington Day, marking the beginning of National Farm to School Month in our state.

Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), in partnership with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), and the Washington School Nutrition Association (WSNA), is proud to promote Taste Washington Day, now in its fourteenth year.

Every year, schools across the state showcase Washington-grown menus and host special events such as farmer visits, the Great Washington Apple Crunch, and more. Students also engage in activities that teach them about nutrition and agriculture, both in the classroom and in school gardens.

“Taste Washington Day is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the essential connection between our agricultural community and the nutritious food that helps our children thrive,” said WSDA Director Derek Sandison.

This year, more than 40 school districts and over 55 farmers and food producers have already committed to participating, and there’s still time for additional schools to join in. Participating schools will use Taste Washington Day to feature seasonal menus and celebrate what “farm to school” means in their communities.

Planned activities include serving Washington-grown food as part of breakfast or lunch, such as whole wheat muffins made with local flour, grass-fed beef in burgers, chilis, and stews, and a colorful array of local fruits and vegetables like kale, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet corn, carrots, beets, potatoes, and, of course, local apples and pears. Many schools are sourcing ingredients directly from local producers, highlighting the farm sources on their menus, sharing special “Taste WA Day” recipes for students to try at home, and offering taste tests to introduce students to new local foods. Some schools will also harvest and distribute produce from their gardens. At noon on October 2, many students will take part in the “Great Washington Apple Crunch” by biting into a locally grown apple.

Schools may choose to celebrate on a different day or plan activities throughout the month.

“Taste Washington Day is a fantastic way to celebrate the variety of foods produced in our state and to help students learn more about the food they eat and where it comes from,” said Annette Slonim, WSDA Farm to School Lead. Additionally, with support from the WSDA Farm to School Purchasing Grant, awarded school districts have a budget boost to help cover the additional costs of purchasing local foods from Washington farmers.

For more information, visit the WSDA Farm to School’s Taste Washington Day webpage or contact WSDA Farm to School lead, Annette Slonim, at aslonim@agr.wa.govor 206-714-2757.