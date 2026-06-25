Migratory birds raise bird flu concerns: Three additional cases reported in Washington state

OLYMPIA — As migratory birds return this fall, they bring heightened risks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which has impacted 48 flocks in Washington state since 2022. Three recent detections in Washington state highlight this threat: confirmed cases were detected in Franklin County (October 15) and Kitsap County (October 17), and Lewis County (October 25).

The Lewis County case was the first detection in the county, making it the 18th county in Washington. The virus was found in a small backyard flock, and veterinarians from the Washington State Department of Agriculture are collaborating with the owners to contain the virus.

Dr. Amber Itle, State Veterinarian with the Washington State Department of Agriculture, emphasizes the urgency of the situation: "Every backyard flock is at risk right now,” she said. “Avian influenza is a very serious disease with serious implications for animal welfare. It's crucial to stay alert for any sudden illness and deaths in your flock and take steps in biosecurity.”

This disease is preventable and producers are urged to implement strict biosecurity measures. Avoid contact with wild birds, bring your birds undercover and away from ponds, regularly clean and disinfect coops and equipment, keep feed in containers and bring in at night, avoid mixing species (ducks and chickens) and monitor flocks closely for signs of illness.

No infected birds or eggs have entered the food supply and the risk to the general public remains low, vigilance is essential. Additionally, there are no confirmed or suspected cases on dairy farms in Washington state.

Human cases of bird flu are rare but can occur in people having direct contact with infected birds. Recently, CDC reported cases in 2 farmworkers working at an infected commercial poultry facility in Franklin County. The Benton-Franklin Health District is spearheading the investigation into the human cases with support from the Washington Department of Health.

If unusual illness or mortality occurs in your flock, please call 1-800-606-3056 to report. For more information on avian influenza and safety recommendations, please visit our bird flu webpage.

UPDATE: This news release was updated to reflect the previously preliminary positive results of the Lewis County flock is now confirmed positive for HPAI. Confirmatory results for the Lewis County premise were received on 10/25.