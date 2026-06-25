Washington and Oregon issue recall for wild birdseed containing invasive quarantined weed seeds

O LYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) have issued a recall of Signature Pet Care Songbird Blend Wild Bird Food 7 LB, sold at Albertsons, Safeway and Haggen stores in in WA and OR, and manufactured by Global Harvest Foods. The recalled product carries UPC 021130037629 and sell by date code 01/10/2027 M3D S3501.

Palmer amaranth was first detected in WA in 2023, and it was added to the state’s plant quarantine list on Aug. 9, 2025. According to WSDA and ODA, this plant is highly invasive; can grow more than 10 feet tall; is resistant to many herbicides; and a single plant can produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. Left uncontrolled, it can choke out crops such as corn, soybeans, and small grains; reduce harvest yields; and drive up weed-control costs for farmers. It also threatens native plant habitats and can quickly spread beyond managed areas.

This recall was initiated after a Spokane County Noxious Weed Board employee observed Palmer amaranth growing in a Safeway parking lot landscape area. The employee learned that birdseed from the store had been spread in the area and collected samples for testing. Genetic analysis confirmed the seed contained Palmer amaranth.

Albertsons, Safeway and Haggen in WA and OR have voluntarily recalled the affected birdseed and removed it from store shelves. Global Harvest Foods is cooperating fully with WSDA and ODA to ensure all affected product is removed from the market and to help prevent further spread of this invasive plant.

Customers who purchased the recalled birdseed are advised to:

Remove any remaining seed from bird feeders.

Return any unused seed to the store for a refund.

Double bag and dispose of any loose seed in the trash — do not compost.

Clean bird feeders thoroughly before reuse to remove remaining seeds.

Inspect areas under and near bird feeders for sprouted weeds, carefully remove any plants, place them in black plastic bags and dispose of them in the trash to prevent seed spread.

Detailed information on identifying Palmer amaranth is available on WSDA’s Palmer Amaranth Pest Alert, which can be found online at the link below. Information is also available on WSDA's website.

WSDA Palmer Amaranth Pest Alert Information:

Alert information is available here:

https://cms.agr.wa.gov/WSDAKentico/Documents/Pubs/769a-PestAlert-PalmerAmaranth-10-23-FINAL.pdf



Retailer contact

Customers should contact their local Safeway, Haggen or Albertsons store for assistance or refund information. Refunds are available for any unused recalled product returned to the store.

State contact

Washington State Department of Agriculture Plant Services Program: 360-902-1874

General WSDA Information: 360-902-1800

Consumer contact

Global Harvest Foods Customer Support: cs@ghfoods.com

Photo of Palmer amaranth above by Thurman Johnson​.