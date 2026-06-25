Report highlights voices of food assistance clients in rural Washington

Photovoice study reveals insights into client needs, nutrition concerns and the role of fresh produce in food assistance programs

OLYMPIA, WA — Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) Food Assistance has released a new report highlighting the perspectives of food bank clients in rural Northeast Washington. The report, titled WSDA Food Assistance Photovoice Study: A Qualitative Evaluation of the Farm to Food Pantry Program, uses participant-led research to bring client voices to the forefront of food assistance policy and program planning.

About the study: Elevating client voices

The study used a research method called Photovoice, which invites participants to document their experiences and guide the research through photos and group discussions. Six participants, all clients of rural food pantries in Northeast Washington, met over the course of several weeks to share their experiences with WSDA’s Farm to Food Pantry (F2FP) program.

“This study gave food assistance clients the opportunity to share their lived experiences in their own words and images,” said Elise Levesque, Farm to Community Specialist at WSDA and primary author of the study. “Their insights will help us strengthen programs and policies to better meet the needs of people who rely on food assistance.”

Key findings

Communication matters: Better communication with clients about how the Farm to Food Pantry program works can improve its impact. Nutrition is a concern: Clients care deeply about the nutritional quality of the food they receive and want more nutrient-dense options. Fresh produce is critical: Many clients depend on food pantries for fresh fruits and vegetables, making F2FP a vital resource. Rural communities face added challenges: Implementing F2FP in rural areas presents unique barriers, including limited access to local produce and transportation issues.

Recommendations for Improvement

Create educational materials about F2FP for food bank clients. Conduct annual surveys to gather ongoing client feedback. Increase the variety and quantity of nutrient-rich foods. Encourage the expansion of locations that provide and sell produce in Northeast Washington. Increase flexibility in F2FP purchasing requirements so food can be sourced from farther away locations in Washington when needed. Conduct additional photovoice studies in other regions to gather broader client perspectives.

Moving toward more client-centered food assistance

The study, which was conducted in cooperation with Providence Northwest Washington Hunger Coalition (NEW HC), identified four main findings:The report outlines six recommendations to help improve food access and program delivery:This was the first formal feedback study from F2FP clients since the program began in 2014. The study, funded through SNAP-Ed, serves as an important step toward making food assistance programs more responsive to client needs.

“This project reminds us of the importance of listening to the people we serve,” said Levesque. “These findings will help inform the future of Farm to Food Pantry and other food assistance programs across Washington.”

Access the full report