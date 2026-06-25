Washington farmers featured in school lunches on Taste Washington Day

This week, school cafeterias across Washington state will spotlight and serve locally grown foods as part of the annual Taste Washington Day celebration. More than 35 farms and food producers and over 50 school districts have already committed to participating in 2025, and there’s still time for additional schools and farms to join in with activities.

Taste Washington Day highlights the important connections between farms and schools in our state — connections that happen not only on one day, but that are cultivated all year long in communities across Washington. Students learn about and enjoy a rich diversity of healthy, delicious and locally produced foods.

This year, Governor Bob Ferguson proclaimed October 8, 2025 as Taste Washington Day, helping to launch National Farm to School Month.

“Agriculture is a cornerstone of Washington’s economy,” Governor Bob Ferguson said. “Taste Washington Day celebrates the hardworking farmers who make Washington a leader in agriculture and teaches kids about the value of eating healthy and local.”

Schools may celebrate Taste Washington Day on October 8th or any other day in October. The celebration, now in its 16th year, is coordinated by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and Washington School Nutrition Association (WSNA), with support from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

Every year on Taste Washington Day, farms and schools work together to teach children about the bounty Washington producers bring to students’ tables throughout the seasons. It’s a day for students to focus on the importance of agriculture and local food systems in their communities, both urban and rural.

“Taste Washington Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the triple-win of farm to school,” said WSDA Director Derek Sandison. “Schools win, farmers win and communities win when students have access to high quality, nutritious foods essential for growing minds and bodies. Farmers win when they have access to reliable school markets. Communities win when purchasing dollars are invested back into the local economy.”

Many participating schools choose to showcase Washington-grown menus as part of breakfast or lunch. Menus will include local berry and farm-fresh yogurt parfaits, pancakes made with a specially milled Washington flour mix, and lunches of salmon chowder, local beef birria tacos, baked Washington potatoes with all the fixings and a local emmer farro grain salad. And don’t forget the fresh fruit and veggies! School salad bars and lunch trays will feature a true cornucopia of Washington apples, pears, pluots, grapes, watermelon, mixed greens, carrots, roasted squash and more.

Many schools source ingredients directly from local farmers, ranchers and food makers, highlighting the farms on their menus or sharing special “Taste WA Day” recipes for students to try at home. Taste tests are a popular way to introduce students to new local foods, while lunchroom visits by farmers or special classroom and garden-based activities offer additional ways to learn more about agriculture and food. Some schools harvest and distribute produce from their own gardens.

The “Great Washington Apple Crunch” will also serve as a highlight for some students. They will join thousands of others across the state to take a synchronized bite out of a local apple at noon on October 8.

“Taste Washington Day is a fantastic way to celebrate the incredible diversity of foods produced in our state and for students to deepen their appreciation for local food by learning how it grows and where it comes from,” said Annette Slonim, WSDA Farm to School Lead. “Taste Washington Day also recognizes the extraordinary work and dedication of all the school nutrition professionals, farmers, ranchers, fishers and community partners who go above and beyond to make farm to school connections possible.”

For more information, visit the WSDA Farm to School’s Taste Washington Day webpage or contact WSDA Farm to School lead, Annette Slonim, at aslonim@agr.wa.gov or 206-714-2757.