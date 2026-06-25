Stop the spread of bird flu: Public asked not to touch wild birds and to take precautions handling domestic birds

OLYMPIA – As fall migration peaks in Washington, state wildlife, health, and agriculture officials urge the public and flock owners to take precautions to reduce the spread of avian influenza (bird flu). The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is emphasizing a critical message: Do not touch sick or dead wild birds or bring them into your home or vehicle.

Over the last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and WDFW have seen a spike in bird flu detections in domestic and wild birds from multiple counties. The agencies have also learned that well-meaning members of the public have brought sick birds into their homes, barns, or vehicles in an effort to care for them. Both agencies warn that handling sick birds and bringing them indoors creates opportunities for bird flu to spread and can potentially pose a threat to human and pet health.

Under the Code of Federal Regulations, it is illegal in most cases for members of the public to capture or hold wild birds without a permit. WDFW and WSDA urge the public not to attempt to treat or house wild birds themselves. Instead, residents should immediately report the bird to WDFW. Bird flu remains present in wild and domestic birds across Washington, and the risk increases as wild waterfowl migrate through the region each fall. Keeping distance from wild birds and preventing their contact with domestic flocks is essential to slowing disease spread.

“Risk to backyard flocks is extremely high right now. Every poultry owner should take biosecurity seriously,” said Dr. Amber Itle, State Veterinarian for WSDA. “Keeping wild waterfowl away from your flock is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your birds.”

Flock owners statewide are encouraged to closely monitor the health of their birds and report any signs of illness or sudden death. All poultry including chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, emus, guinea fowl and emus are susceptible with mixed flocks at higher risk. Sick domestic birds should be reported to the WSDA’s sick bird hotline at 1-800-606-3056.

Key reminders from WDFW:

Do NOT bring sick wild birds into your home or touch dead wild birds. Handling them increases the risk of spreading bird flu viruses. Always report sick or dead wild birds to WDFW.

Hunters: practice safe handling. Wear gloves, eye protection, and a well-fitting facemask when cleaning harvested waterfowl, wash hands and equipment thoroughly, and do not consume birds that appear sick or are found dead of unknown causes. Cook game birds to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit and do not feed uncooked meat or other parts to domestic animals. Do not eat, drink, or smoke while cleaning game.

Keep pets safe. Do not allow pets to come in contact with sick or dead birds.

Wash hands with soap and water or alcohol hand sanitizer immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders.

Additional WDFW resources:

Human safety reminders:

While rare, avian influenza can spread from birds to people and make them sick. People who come into contact with infected birds or their environments should be aware of the risk of avian influenza so that they can take proper precautions, including handwashing, wearing personal protective equipment, and storing shoes and other supplies used when caring for birds outside the home. That’s also why it’s so important not to bring sick birds into your home — doing so can put you, your family, and your flock at risk of avian influenza spread.

For more information on human transmission of avian influenza, visit the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) H5N1 page.

Additional DOH Resources:

Strengthen flock biosecurity:

Keep birds housed undercover or in covered runs

Prevent access to outside water sources such as ponds or lakes

Enhance biosecurity if waterfowl hunters are also domestic flock owners.

Keep domestic species separate (i.e. domestic waterfowl and poultry)

Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly

Limit visitors to your coop

Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners

Employ wild bird, wildlife and rodent deterrent strategies around your coop or barn

Resources to protect your agricultural flock: