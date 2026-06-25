WSDA confirms HPAI in domestic flocks in Jefferson, San Juan, and Clark counties

OLYMPIA, WA — Dec. 3, 2025 — Fall migration of wild waterfowl continues to drive high statewide risk of avian influenza (bird flu). Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has confirmed new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or bird flu) in domestic flocks in Jefferson, San Juan and Clark counties.

These detections bring this year’s total number of affected counties to 10. Since the beginning of the outbreak period in 2022, 4.1 million domestic birds have been euthanized across 24 counties in Washington state. Over the past month, WSDA also recorded first-time detections in Clark, Grant, and Grays Harbor counties, underscoring how widely the virus is circulating. Reports of sick domestic and wild birds continue across Washington.

Flock owners within six miles (10 kilometers) of the Clark, Jefferson and San Juan detections fall under a surveillance zone. Anyone shown within this surveillance zone is encouraged to self-report any sudden flock health changes using WSDA’s online reporting tool.

Flocks in surveillance zones may be at increased risk and are an indicator that infected migrating waterfowl are in the area. To date, all 63 detections in Washington state have been due to contact with wild birds or their shared environment.

Dr. Amber Itle, State Veterinarian with the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said bird flu isn’t new to Washington and has been the longest and most deadly outbreak on record. The continued spread of HPAI shows how persistent the virus is in migrating birds. With migration peaking, she said the risk to domestic flocks is extremely high but preventable with strong biosecurity.

“Bird flu is an extremely painful and deadly disease of all domestic poultry. It is so sad to see our feathered friends suffer and so hard to work with flock owners who face losses and emotional strain. I can’t stress enough the importance of bringing your birds undercover and away from wild birds to protect them; the best gift you can give them this holiday season,” she said.

“Each new detection is a reminder that it hasn’t gone away — and every flock owner should double down on biosecurity. The risk doesn’t fade just because we’ve seen this before.”

- Dr. Amber Itle, State Veterinarian, Washington State Department of Agriculture

Backyard flocks continue to represent most domestic HPAI detections in the state. Contact with wild birds or contaminated environments remains the primary risk pathway, making daily biosecurity essential.

REPORT sudden, unexplained death or illness in multiple birds in your flock or birds with clinical signs consistent with Avian Influenza.

Neurologic signs (circling, incoordination, abnormal head position)

Depression, isolation or ruffled feathers

Drop in egg production

Drop in feed or water consumption

Swollen eyes or wattles

Blue combs

Respiratory distress

Key biosecurity steps: Protect your flock

Keep birds housed in their coops or in covered runs

Restrict access to water sources such as ponds or lakes where wild birds gather

Keep domestic birds away from wild waterfowl

Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly

Limit visitors to your coop

Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners

Employ wild bird, wildlife and rodent mitigation strategies

Resources to help protect your birds include:

Human safety reminders:

While rare, avian influenza can spread from birds to people and make them sick. People who come into contact with infected birds or animals or their environments should be aware of the risk of avian influenza so that they can take proper precautions, including handwashing, wearing personal protective equipment and storing shoes and other supplies used when caring for birds outside the home. That’s also why it’s so important not to bring sick wild birds into your home — doing so can put you, your family and your flock at risk of avian influenza spread.

For more information on human health risks associated with avian influenza, visit the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) H5N1 page.

Additional DOH Resources:

Reporting signs of illness

If multiple birds in your flock suddenly die or become ill, call the WSDA Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056 or use the online reporting tool. Double-bag dead birds and keep them on ice until WSDA arranges sampling. Do not handle dead or visibly ill wild birds — report them to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Important reminder: Handling sick wild or domestic birds or bringing them indoors can spread bird flu and may pose a risk to both human and pet health.

For more tools and resources on how to stay informed, visit: Bird Flu | Washington State Department of Agriculture

Media note: WSDA will issue a news release for each new county with a detection. Updates on subsequent detections in a county will appear on WSDA’s 2022–25 HPAI Detections chart.

Correction: A previous version of this release stated that a postive case of HPAI had been found in Island County in 2025. This is incorrect.