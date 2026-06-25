Avian influenza confirmed in outdoor cat in Grant County: WSDA urges pet precautions

Testing confirms the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5. Further subtyping is still in progress. Based on current surveillance data, the findings appear consistent with other H5 detections in wild and domestic birds in the state. Wild bird exposure is considered the most likely source.

Olympia, WA, January 27, 2026 – A domestic cat from a Grant County household has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, and has since died. Grant County Health District (GCHD) has been working closely with the pet owners, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), and the Washington State Department of Health to provide guidance, testing, and preventive treatment to people in contact with the cat. To date, there have been no human infections associated with this case in Grant County.

The cat was an outdoor pet and reported to have had contact with a deceased wild bird. Wild animals and birds can carry diseases that may spread to other animals, particularly those that spend time outdoors. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported several detections in wild birds, including hawks, owls, and eagles and omnivorous mammals including raccoons and skunks in recent months. Much like cats, these species scavenge birds that were likely infected.

“Many migratory birds overwinter in fields, backyards and around water sources across Washington State,” said Dr. Amber Itle, WSDA State Veterinarian. “As birds concentrate, so does the avian influenza virus, increasing the risk of environmental contamination and spillover into domestic poultry, wild predatory species, and even our beloved outdoor domestic cats. We encourage pet owners to continue to take simple precautions to reduce risk, especially keeping your birds and cats away from wild birds and their shared environments.”

Pets that spend time outdoors are at higher risk of exposure to infectious diseases compared to animals kept indoors. WSDA encourages pet owners to be aware of these risks and take steps to reduce potential exposure like keeping animals in covered sheds or runs when possible, especially during periods of increased wildlife disease activity.

This case is not related to contaminated commercial pet food. Outdoor companion animals may encounter disease through their environment, making preventive action especially important.

Bird flu and companion animals

Avian influenza is most common in birds, particularly wild waterfowl, but it can infect other animals. In addition to birds, bird flu has been detected in mammals such as cats, foxes, skunks, raccoons, seals, and livestock, including dairy cattle. Recent detections in Washington wildlife have been identified through ongoing surveillance conducted by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW). The Washington State Veterinarian’s Office reports no detections of HPAI (H5N1) in Washington livestock and confirms that the state’s dairy industry remains secure, with ongoing monitoring and import controls in places.

Cats are vulnerable to bird flu and can become very sick, and in some cases die. Some cats have recovered.

Cats may be exposed through:

Contact with infected live or recently dead wild birds or other wildlife

Drinking raw (unpasteurized) milk from infected animals

Eating contaminated raw or undercooked meat or raw pet food diets

Decreased energy or appetite

Respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, or nasal discharge

Neurological signs such as difficulty standing or walking, lack of coordination, tremors, or seizures

Keep cats indoors when possible, especially during outbreaks of wildlife diseases.

Practice good hygiene, including washing hands after handling pets, their food, or their waste.

Limit your pets’ unsupervised time outdoors to prevent them from hunting wild birds or other animals.

Do not let hunting dogs retrieve or have contact with sick birds or birds found deceased.

Do not feed your animals raw milk or other raw dairy products or uncooked meat, including raw pet food diets.

Talk with your veterinarian if you have questions or concerns about bird flu in a pet. Seek veterinary care promptly if a pet shows signs of illness.

Pet owners should monitor animals closely and contact a veterinarian if they notice signs of illness, including:To help protect animals and people, WSDA recommends the following:Since the start of the current avian influenza outbreak in 2022, 149 domestic cats in the United States have tested positive for bird flu. Four of these cases have occurred in Washington and were associated with raw pet food. This is the first confirmed domestic cat case associated with exposure to an infected wild bird reported in Washington.

What to do if you encounter sick or dead animals that might be infected with avian influenza:

Avoid direct contact with the animal. Use PPE if you must handle the animal.

Report sick/dead domestic animals to the Washington State Department of Agriculture online or by calling 1-800-606-3056.

Report sick/dead wild birds or wildlife to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife using their online report form.

Resources: Below are general overview PDFs on HPAI in companion animals, including domestic cats: