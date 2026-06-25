WSDA confirms first domestic flock HPAI case in Skagit County

OLYMPIA, WA — March 20th, 2026 — Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a medium-sized flock of backyard chickens in Skagit County. This marks the first detection of HPAI in a domestic flock in Skagit County.

This detection comes as spring migration along the Pacific Flyway brings thousands of ducks, geese and swans through Washington each year. While Washington has experienced a recent lull in HPAI detections, the arrival of migratory waterfowl increases the risk of the virus reappearing in domestic birds.

Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Veterinarian, explains that as birds migrate they can bring with them new strains of avian influenza. “Spring migration typically occurs from March through May, bringing large numbers of migratory birds through the state. Poultry owners should always maintain strong biosecurity, but it’s especially important during this period, particularly if birds have access to ponds or other areas that attract waterfowl,” she said.

Flock owners within six miles (10 kilometers) of the Skagit County detection fall under a surveillance zone. Anyone living within this surveillance zone is encouraged to self-report any sudden flock health changes using WSDA’s online reporting tool.

Backyard flocks continue to account for most domestic detections. Contact with wild birds or contaminated environments remains the primary pathway for infection, making strict daily biosecurity essential as migration peaks.

If your flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, call the WSDA Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056, or use the online reporting tool.

Symptoms of HPAI in poultry

Key biosecurity steps: Protect your flock

Resources to help protect your birds include

Human safety reminders

While rare, avian influenza can spread from birds to people and make them sick. People who come into contact with infected birds, animals, or their environments, should be aware of the risk of avian influenza so that they can take proper precautions. These include handwashing, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and storing shoes or other supplies used when caring for birds outside the home. That’s also why it’s so important not to bring sick wild birds into your home — doing so can put you, your family, and your flock at risk of avian influenza spread.

For more information on human health risks associated with avian influenza, visit the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) H5N1 page.

Additional DOH Resources: