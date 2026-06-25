WSDA receives $4.2 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds

OLYMPIA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Washington state over $4 million to support specialty crops in 2025 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant program. Specialty crops are plants people use for food, medicinal purposes, and/or decoration. Many commodities are considered specialty crops. A full list can be found here.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) received $4.2 million in grant funding to support 19 projects in 2025. Washington State University (WSU) will receive several of the grants, including funding that will allow the WSU Bee Program to create an open-access, comprehensive video series about Varroa destructor management, encouraging beekeepers to adopt responsible and effective management methods. Additional funded projects seek to enhance food safety, increase quality of produce and expand markets for Washington’s specialty crops.

“The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is vital for the growth and sustainability of Washington’s diverse agricultural landscape,” said WSDA Director Derek Sandison. “By supporting innovative research, market development and education initiatives, we can enhance the competitiveness of our specialty crops. This year’s awards reflect our commitment to advancing Washington’s agricultural industry and ensuring that our farmers and producers have the resources they need to thrive.”

USDA, which has supported Washington’s specialty crops for two decades, approved and announced the final specialty crop project list earlier this month.

Requests for proposals for the 2026 grant cycle are being accepted now through Oct. 15 at agr.wa.gov/grants. For questions regarding Washington state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program requirements or eligibility, please email or call program manager Leisa Schumaker at Leisa.Schumaker@agr.wa.gov or 360-485-1255.

Grant awardees can be found on the WSDA website and include:

Central Washington University

Compliance Services International

Living Well Kent

Northwest Cider Association

Organic Seed Alliance

USDA Agricultural Research Service

Washington Hop Commission

Washington Red Raspberry Commission

Washington State Department of Agriculture

Washington State Fruit Commission

Washington State University

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