WSDA confirms HPAI in domestic flocks in three Washington counties

OLYMPIA, WA. — Nov. 20, 2025 — Fall migration of wild waterfowl is peaking in Washington State bringing high risk of avian influenza (bird flu) to domestic flocks statewide. Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirms new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or bird flu) in domestic birds in Whatcom, Grays Harbor and Snohomish County at this time. These are the most recent confirmed domestic flock detections in the state, and reports of sick domestic and wild birds continue statewide.

Flock owners within 6 miles (10 kilometers) of these detections are in a surveillance zone and are encouraged to self-report any sudden health changes of their flock using WSDA’s online reporting tool and interactive map.

"The recent flurry of detections shows that bird flu is present across Washington. Every poultry owner, no matter where they live, should be on guard and take biosecurity seriously to protect their flocks. Keeping migrating waterfowl away from your flock is a critical protective measure" — Dr. Amber Itle, State Veterinarian, Washington State Department of Agriculture

Backyard flocks account for most domestic HPAI detections among poultry in Washington. Contact with wild birds or a shared environment is the primary risk, and strong biosecurity is essential.

Keep birds housed undercover or in covered runs

Prevent access to water sources, ponds or lakes

Keep domestic species separate (i.e. domestic waterfowl and poultry)

Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly

Limit visitors to your coop

Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners

Employ wild bird, wildlife and rodent mitigation strategies

While rare, avian influenza can spread from birds to people and make them sick. People who come into contact with infected birds or animals or their environments should be aware of the risk of avian influenza so that they can take proper precautions, including handwashing, wearing personal protective equipment , and storing shoes and other supplies used when caring for birds outside the home. That’s also why it’s so important not to bring sick wild birds into your home — doing so can put you, your family, and your flock at risk of avian influenza spread.

For more information on human transmission of avian influenza, visit the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) H5N1 page.

Additional DOH Resources:

If multiple birds in your flock suddenly die or become ill, call the WSDA Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056 or use the online reporting tool. Double-bag dead birds and keep them on ice until WSDA arranges sampling. Do not handle dead or visibly ill wild birds — report them to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Important reminder: Handling sick wild or domestic birds or bringing them indoors can spread bird flu and may pose a risk to both human and pet health.

For more tools and resources on how to stay informed, visit: Bird Flu | Washington State Department of Agriculture