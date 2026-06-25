WSDA confirms new HPAI detections in Island, Jefferson and Lewis counties

OLYMPIA, WA — Dec. 15, 2025 — Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in three additional domestic flocks: a first-time detection in Island County and second detections in Jefferson and Lewis counties. These detections add to ongoing HPAI activity during fall migration, which continues to drive elevated statewide risk to wild and domestic birds.

Flock owners within six miles (10 kilometers) of the Island and Jefferson detections fall under a surveillance zone. Anyone shown within this surveillance zone is encouraged to self-report any sudden flock health changes using WSDA’s online reporting tool.

Backyard flocks continue to account for most domestic detections. Contact with wild birds or contaminated environments remains the primary pathway for infection, making strict daily biosecurity essential as migration peaks.

REPORT sudden, unexplained death or illness in multiple birds in your flock or birds with clinical signs consistent with Avian Influenza.

Neurologic signs (circling, incoordination, abnormal head position)

Depression, isolation or ruffled feathers

Drop in egg production

Drop in feed or water consumption

Swollen eyes or wattles

Blue combs

Respiratory distress

Key biosecurity steps: Protect your flock

Keep birds housed in their coops or in covered runs

Restrict access to water sources such as ponds or lakes where wild birds gather

Keep domestic birds away from wild waterfowl

Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly

Limit visitors to your coop

Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners

Employ wild bird, wildlife and rodent mitigation strategies

Resources to help protect your birds include

Human safety reminders

While rare, avian influenza can spread from birds to people and make them sick. People who come into contact with infected birds or animals or their environments should be aware of the risk of avian influenza so that they can take proper precautions, including handwashing, wearing personal protective equipment and storing shoes and other supplies used when caring for birds outside the home. That’s also why it’s so important not to bring sick wild birds into your home — doing so can put you, your family and your flock at risk of avian influenza spread.

For more information on human health risks associated with avian influenza, visit the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) H5N1 page.

Additional DOH Resources:

Reporting signs of illness

If multiple birds in your flock suddenly die or become ill, call the WSDA Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056 or use the online reporting tool. Double-bag dead birds and keep them on ice until WSDA arranges sampling. Do not handle dead or visibly ill wild birds — report them to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Important reminder: Handling sick wild or domestic birds or bringing them indoors can spread bird flu and may pose a risk to both human and pet health.

For more tools and resources on how to stay informed, visit: Bird Flu | Washington State Department of Agriculture.