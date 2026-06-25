Nicole Junkermann Nicole Junkermann, UK AI Podcast 2026 Nicole Junkermann AI Overview

Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview releases ‘The Next Wave of AI Infrastructure’, an episode on the compute, data and deployment systems behind practical AI.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Junkermann, the international entrepreneur, venture capital investor and philanthropist, has released an episode of Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview, ‘The Next Wave of AI Infrastructure’, now available at NicoleJunkermann.ai In ‘The Next Wave of AI Infrastructure’, the seventh episode of the show, Nicole Junkermann looks at the systems that make artificial intelligence work in practice: the compute that powers it, the data that feeds it, and the deployment choices that decide whether it delivers real value. Across the conversation, Nicole Junkermann explains why infrastructure, and not models alone, increasingly shapes which organisations turn AI from a promising pilot into a dependable part of how they operate.The episode runs around 47 minutes and covers compute, data strategy and deployment models, with Nicole Junkermann drawing on her experience as an investor in technology and artificial intelligence to explain what these foundations mean for businesses and boards. It sits alongside related conversations on Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview about investing in intelligent systems and what boards need to know about AI.Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview features conversations at the intersection of artificial intelligence, business and the future of work. Hosted by Nicole Junkermann, each episode brings experts, innovators and business leaders together to explore the opportunities and the practical realities of AI, in clear language for a broad international audience.“The story of AI is often told through its models, but a great deal of the real progress happens in the infrastructure underneath them,” said Nicole Junkermann. “With ‘The Next Wave of AI Infrastructure’, I wanted to look at the compute, data and deployment decisions that quietly determine what actually works, and what that means for the people building and using these systems.”‘The Next Wave of AI Infrastructure’ is available now on Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview, where listeners can stream the full episode and subscribe to follow each new conversation from Nicole Junkermann.About Nicole JunkermannNicole Junkermann is an international entrepreneur, venture capital investor and philanthropist. Born in Düsseldorf, Germany, Nicole Junkermann is the founder of NJF Holdings and its venture capital arm NJF Capital, investing across artificial intelligence, healthtech, biotech, fintech and deep technology. Nicole Junkermann has supported the arts and medical research through roles with institutions including the Tate Americas Foundation, the Royal Academy Trust and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and has served on the United Kingdom’s HealthTech Advisory Board. Learn more at NicoleJunkermann.ai.

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