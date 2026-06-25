Next Round of the Faith-AI Covenant Global Initiative to Convene in Paris on 26 June

PARIS, FRANCE, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading religious figures, AI leaders, ethicists and academics from across Europe will gather in Paris this week for a high-level dialogue on the values and principles needed to develop a global Faith-AI Covenant guiding the future development of artificial intelligence.Organised by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities (IAFSC), and co-chaired by Dana Humaid, Chief Executive of IAFSC, and Baroness Joanna Shields, CEO of Precognition and the UK’s first Minister for Internet Safety and Security, the roundtable will be held on Friday 26 June at the historic Le Bristol Paris.The Faith-AI Covenant is a global initiative that brings together faith leaders, technology experts and policymakers to help shape the moral and ethical foundations of future AI development, and to ensure that innovation remains anchored in human dignity, responsibility and the common good.The Faith-AI Covenant is being developed at a moment of profound historical significance. For centuries, faith traditions have helped humanity interpret the world and shape the values societies live by. Artificial intelligence is now reshaping that same terrain, changing how people access knowledge, form judgments and seek guidance.This was underscored just weeks ago when Pope Leo XIV released his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, devoted to safeguarding human dignity in the age of AI. The Faith-AI Covenant offers a rare opportunity to bring multi-faith and AI leaders into direct conversation: one rooted in centuries of moral authority, the other rapidly emerging as a defining force in human affairs.The Paris roundtable builds on the success of the initiative’s inaugural gathering in New York in April and is the second in a series of global meetings.Leading technology companies represented include OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Amazon Web Services, alongside academic leadership from Paris-Sorbonne University and senior policymakers involved in international AI governance and diplomacy.A diverse group of senior representatives from global faith communities, international religious organisations, leading technology companies, academia and public policy institutions will participate in the roundtable. The gathering will include representatives from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the Greek Orthodox Church, the Chief Rabbinate of France, the Fédération Protestante de France, the Supreme Council of Muslims in Germany, the World Council of Churches and the European Buddhist Union.“We need to get to AI faster than we did with past technologies, before it has the chance to exploit our moral weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Artificial intelligence is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, and it is already raising profound ethical questions. The Faith-AI Covenant was created to keep human dignity, responsibility and moral values at the centre of the global conversation on AI. By bringing together faith leaders, policymakers and technology experts, we are creating a unique platform for dialogue across disciplines, cultures and traditions,” said Dana Humaid, Co-Chair of the Faith-AI Covenant.“While the world focuses on the velocity of technological breakthroughs, the real risk is our capacity for human adaptation. AI is no longer speculative. It is here, and it is already shaping how billions of people understand themselves, their relationships and their place in the world. These are not new questions. They are ancient ones, about conscience, dignity and what it means to flourish as human beings. The Faith-AI Covenant brings together those building AI with those who have stewarded these questions for thousands of years, to ensure it is guided by conscience and serves humanity,” said Baroness Joanna Shields OBE, Co-Chair of the Faith-AI Covenant.The Paris convening is supported by His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and AI Safety Connect, who have helped bring together key faith and technology leaders from across Europe.Anthropic will open the roundtable with a session on AI literacy, exploring how frontier AI systems work.“The rapid development of artificial intelligence presents both opportunity and responsibility for the world. As this technology increasingly shapes human thought, communication and decision-making, it is essential that faith leaders, technology experts and civil society work together to ensure that it serves the dignity of every person and the peace of our communities. I am pleased to support this important dialogue in Paris and to contribute to a process that seeks wisdom, balance and the common good.” said His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.Following Paris, roundtables will also be held in Nairobi, Beijing, Singapore, Bengaluru and Rome, before concluding with a final gathering in Abu Dhabi, where the final Covenant will be launched, informed by insights and reflections from each of the regional roundtables.About the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities:The IAFSC was established to empower faith leaders to work for the safety and security of our communities, tackling issues such as child sexual abuse, extremism, radicalisation and human trafficking. The IAFSC aims to facilitate the building of bridges between key stakeholders, including faith communities, NGOs and experts in various domains. The IAFSC is conscious of the importance of empowering faith leaders, both at the institutional and grassroots levels, with knowledge, and of mobilising them to play a more active role in community safety.About Precognition:Precognition is a strategic advisory firm based in London. The firm provides strategic guidance and execution for businesses, thought leaders and governments operating at the frontier of AI and emerging technology.

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