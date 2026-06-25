Valossa Unveils Agentic AI for Video Advertising: CTV Ad Generation, Brand and Video Analysis

Valossa's Ad Director™ understands media and brand assets, and helps produce creative multi-scene advertising

Valossa Ad Director and Assistant turn your brand assets into marketing insights and CTV, OTT video ads in minutes — built on Valossa's media and video AI

Valossa Assistant Deep Focus makes our video understanding genuinely useful for marketers. Ad Director is the next step: the same understanding, now creating the ad by analyzing your brand assets.” — Mika Rautiainen, Ph.D., CEO, Valossa

OULU, OULU, FINLAND, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valossa, a deep-tech company in multimodal media and video AI, today set out how its video intelligence now serves advertising end to end: understanding video, finding the ad opportunities inside it, and beginning to generate the ads themselves. The company also opened private preview of Valossa Ad Director ™, an agentic, brand-aware AI video ad generator.For more than a decade Valossa has built its own multimodal AI that watches, hears and reads video the way a person does. That same understanding now does three jobs for marketing and advertising teams, across three products. Valossa Assistant ™ "Deep Focus" — video understanding for marketers. Valossa Assistant is the company's agentic, conversational video AI: upload a video and ask what is in it. The new "Deep Focus" release makes that understanding sharper and especially useful for advertising work — profiling likely audiences, checking brand suitability with IAB content categories, comparing a video against competitors, analyzing theme, mood and style, pulling promotional clips, and informing media planning. Valossa Ad Scout ™ — the contextual engine. Ad Scout performs deep audio-visual analysis of full videos to find the best-ranked ad opportunities inside the content, mapping each video to IAB content categories and applying proprietary brand-safety and suitability analysis. It produces scored, time-coded ad markers that help streaming, FAST, AVOD and CTV services build brand-safe, contextually targeted in-video inventory automatically.Valossa Ad Director™ — generative ads, grounded in understanding. Most generative ad tools work the same way: a prompt goes in, a generic clip comes out. Valossa is taking a different path. Ad Director starts from a brand's website, or from the brand's own scripts, prompts and images, uses agentic intelligence to work from existing assets, and can generate new scenes or animate images the brand already has. It composes a multi-scene video ad and provides a working editor for the human final touch — from a website to a finished multi-scene ad in minutes, for CTV-style and social placements.Unlike prompt-only generators, Ad Director is agentic and brand-aware: it reasons over a brand's real assets and footage, so the output reflects the actual product and message rather than a generic template.The timing tracks a fast-growing market: U.S. digital video ad spend is projected to surpass $80 billion in 2026, with connected TV alone topping $42 billion, according to IAB. Yet premium video advertising has stayed out of reach for many smaller advertisers, because production and activation are complex. By combining generative storytelling with multimodal video understanding, Valossa aims to give businesses of all sizes the tools to create premium video campaigns with the intelligence and safety larger media companies rely on."We have spent more than a decade teaching AI to watch, hear and read video and media content," said Mika Rautiainen, Ph.D., CEO of Valossa. "Deep Focus is where that understanding becomes genuinely useful for marketers, not just analysts. Ad Director is the natural next step: the same understanding, now helping create the ad. We are inviting a small group of partners to preview it and shape it with us."Valossa Ad Director is in private preview, and the company is showing its generative features to a small number of selected partners. Companies can request a demo or register interest at https://valossa.com/ad-director/ About ValossaValossa is a deep-tech video AI company founded in Oulu, Finland in 2015. Its multimodal, agentic video intelligence recognizes speech, visual events, keywords, IAB topics, video structure, people, on-screen text, emotion, sentiment and sensitive content in a single pass. Valossa's technology is used by media companies, broadcasters and advertisers worldwide. Products include Valossa Assistant™, Ad Scout™, Moderator™, Transcribe Pro™, Auto Preview™ and Moods™.About Valossa: https://valossa.com/about-valossa/ Read more: https://valossa.com/2026/06/valossa-unveils-agentic-video-ai-for-advertising-from-brand-safe-understanding-to-generative-ctv-and-cross-platform-ads/ Media & partnership contact: Valossa Customer Team — info@valossa.com

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