Chatrium Hospitality Announces 100% Cage-Free Egg Use Across All Hotels in Thailand, Milestone for Animal Welfare

Thailand’s hospitality sector is taking another step forward in animal welfare

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand’s hospitality sector is taking another step forward in animal welfare as Chatrium Hospitality announces the completion of its transition to 100% cage-free shell eggs across all hotels and properties in its Thailand portfolio, strengthening its responsible egg sourcing practices.

Chatrium Hospitality began its cage-free transition in 2024 and officially completed its shift to 100% cage-free shell eggs across all hotels and properties in Thailand in February 2026.

The transition covers more than 1.4 million eggs purchased annually across Chatrium Hospitality’s hotel operations in Thailand reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening responsible sourcing practices that support animal welfare and sustainability throughout its food supply chain.

“At Chatrium Hospitality, sustainability is embedded in the way we operate across every dimension, from responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship to the meaningful experiences we aim to create for every guest,” said Kanokwan Chamchoy, Director of Sustainability at Chatrium Hospitality.

“Our transition to 100% cage-free eggs in Thailand, covering more than 1.4 million eggs annually, reflects our commitment to continuously improving our supply chain practices, supporting higher animal welfare standards, and aligning our sourcing decisions with the company’s long-term sustainability goals,” she added.

Today, more than 50 million egg-laying hens in Thailand are still raised in battery cage systems, where limited space prevents hens from fully expressing natural behaviors such as nesting, perching, and dust bathing. Corporate sourcing decisions can play an important role in helping move the market toward higher standards that place greater importance on animal welfare.

Statement from a Supporting Partner

Saneekan Rosamontri, Managing Director of Sinergia Animal in Thailand, welcomed the milestone, saying, “Chatrium Hospitality’s transition is a meaningful example of how corporate procurement decisions can be directly connected to improving animal welfare and advancing more sustainable business practices.”

“This achievement shows that cage-free egg sourcing is possible in Thailand and highlights the role that clear policies, supplier engagement, and transparent progress reporting can play in building a more responsible food system,” she added.

Advancing Cage-Free Egg Sourcing in Thailand

Since 2019, Sinergia Animal in Thailand has worked to raise awareness of animal welfare issues in the egg industry and has supported businesses in adopting cage-free egg sourcing.

Globally, the organization has worked with leading companies and brands to advance higher standards in food supply chains, contributing to more than 200 commitments aimed at reducing animal suffering, with over 160 companies reporting progress on implementation.

More information on cage-free egg commitments and progress in Thailand and across the nine countries where Sinergia Animal operates is available through Sinergia Animal’s Cage-Free Tracker: https://www.cagefreetracker.com/

“Sinergia Animal remains committed to working with companies to support stronger animal welfare standards in food supply chains. We hope this milestone will encourage more businesses in Thailand’s hospitality and food service sectors to take meaningful steps toward responsible sourcing,” Saneekan concluded.

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