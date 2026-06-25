Harness Electric Power to Break Boundaries: iCAUR V27 Unlocks Electricity’s New Value & Redefines Outdoor Lifestyle

CHINA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicles are far more than mere commuting tools. Modern European consumers long for an all-round mobility companion that balances urban daily trips and alpine camping stays to deliver a premium lifestyle. Focused on end-to-end outdoor mobility solutions, iCAUR is set to launch its first flagship model V27 across Europe, reshaping the landscape of high-end urban outdoor travel on the continent. As a versatile mid-to-large new energy SUV built for every scenario, the iCAUR V27 is equipped with the Ultra EV range-extended powertrain. It delivers a combined range of over 1,000 km to eliminate range anxiety entirely, and delivers refined premium all-electric ride comfort at all times. The vehicle features 8+X drive modes to tackle complex road conditions of all kinds. Its 6kW V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) high-power external discharge function leverages the Ultra EV’s built-in self-charging generator to deliver continuous long-term off-grid power, elevating every outdoor camping experience. Boasting class-leading ride comfort, it breaks the stereotype that hardcore off-road vehicles are only fit for solo adventures, turning outdoor exploration into shared leisure for the whole family. It stands as the ideal new energy lifestyle partner for European families’ outdoor getaways.

Premium All-Electric Rides for Unrestricted Cross-Regional Travel

Most mainstream urban new energy vehicles are engineered solely for paved city roads, whereas the iCAUR V27 is crafted for boundless outdoor travel. Backed by a combined range exceeding 1,000 km, dual fuel-electric refuelling modes and a full suite of 21 ADAS functions, it glides smoothly through narrow city streets and enables worry-free cross-border, cross-region road trips with consistent quiet, silky all-electric driving sensations. Built on a 2,900 mm long wheelbase, it delivers exceptional cabin comfort paired with flexible layouts adaptable to daily driving, stationary rest, remote work and group socialising. Thoughtfully arranged storage and cargo compartments neatly hold a full set of outdoor gear without forcing users to compromise on functionality, suiting family excursions and group camping trips alike.

Off-Grid Mobile Power: 6kW V2L External Discharge

Conventional vehicles offer no auxiliary extended functions once parked, making it impossible to balance long-distance driving and high-power outdoor electricity demand. For pure electric vehicles, prolonged external power output rapidly drains the traction battery, leaving drivers vulnerable to power shortages in remote mountain and lakeside zones with sparse public charging infrastructure. When parked, the iCAUR V27 transforms into a mobile outdoor living hub catering to outdoor cooking, relaxation and social gatherings. The Ultra EV range-extended powertrain addresses this core industry pain point and forms the vehicle’s key competitive advantage. Its integrated power generation unit supplies electricity simultaneously to the vehicle’s drive system and external appliances. When battery levels drop during extended outdoor power use, the range extender automatically activates to recharge the battery, outputting a steady maximum of 6kW alternating current for uninterrupted off-grid power supply. Thanks to this coordinated fuel-electric energy system, campsites in mountains and by lakes enjoy round-the-clock stable power to run camping lights, projectors, speakers and outdoor kitchen appliances, turning open wilderness into fully equipped leisure zones. This redefines the core meaning of range for outdoor use: range is not just driving mileage, but the self-sufficient energy security available far from public charging networks. Users no longer need to cut their outdoor stays short or plan routes around charging station locations.

i-AWD Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for Confident All-Terrain Performance

Europe features extensive mountainous terrain with ever-changing surfaces including mountain tracks, sand, mud, snow and gravel. The i-AWD intelligent all-wheel drive system distributes torque in real time to optimise tyre grip and guarantee stable handling on rough roads. Pre-set dedicated drive modes for daily roads, sand, mud, snow and gravel adjust power delivery automatically without manual input. Standard tank turn, crawl mode and wading mode boost both safety and driving fun out in the wild, handling all varieties of rugged outdoor terrain with ease.

Functional Boxy Body Designed Exclusively for Outdoor Life

The iCAUR V27’s boxy hardcore SUV silhouette is not a superficial stylistic choice, but fully developed around real outdoor practicality. Its upright body structure expands driving vision and maximises interior space efficiency, paired with solid, reassuring handling characteristics. Balanced proportions deliver a commanding presence in cities while blending harmoniously with natural landscapes in the wild, prioritising practical utility over fleeting design trends.

For owners, the V27 transcends the definition of a simple car. It acts as an all-in-one outdoor lifestyle platform integrating self-generating power, generous cargo capacity, professional all-terrain performance and comprehensive intelligent safety technology. Parking does not mark the end of a journey, but the start of immersive wilderness experiences. The calibre of an outdoor vehicle is measured not by how far it can travel, but the diverse laid-back lifestyles it unlocks once you reach the open wilderness. The true value of the iCAUR V27 lies not in the roads it has covered, but the unrestricted brand-new outdoor life it opens up amid vast nature.

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