Shandong Habier Biopharma Co.,LTD

As global demand for hyaluronic acid continues to grow, certified manufacturing and quality traceability are becoming key competitive advantages.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANDONG, China — Global demand for high-purity sodium hyaluronate continues to grow across food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical applications. As of 2026, five Chinese manufacturers have distinguished themselves in terms of production capacity, certification, and international market reach. Among them, Shandong Habier Biopharma Co., Ltd. offers a certified and flexible supply of hyaluronic acid raw materials backed by dual ISO certification, Kosher, Halal, and organic certifications.The five companies include Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited, Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Ltd., Shandong Fufeng Fermentation Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Anhua Biotech Co., Ltd., and Shandong Habier Biopharma Co., Ltd. Each supplier brings specific strengths in terms of scale, product grades, and regulatory compliance.Industry BackgroundChina has emerged as the dominant producer of sodium hyaluronate, accounting for over 80% of global supply. With rising consumer awareness of ingredient quality and regulatory demands in the EU and US, manufacturers must now demonstrate robust quality management systems, traceability, and multi-grade capability. The market is characterized by rapid growth in demand for low molecular weight and ultra-low molecular weight variants for enhanced bioavailability.Company Profiles and Comparative AdvantagesBloomage Biotechnology Corporation LimitedBloomage is recognized as one of the largest global producers of hyaluronic acid, with an annual capacity exceeding 3,000 metric tons. The company supplies a full range of grades including pharma, cosmetic, and food, and operates a vertically integrated R&D and production chain. Its market presence is strongest in China, the United States, and Europe.Shandong Fufeng Fermentation Co., Ltd.Fufeng is a leading fermentation enterprise with significant scale in bulk amino acids and biopolymers, including sodium hyaluronate. The company’s advantage lies in its large-scale fermentation infrastructure, enabling cost-effective production of standard grades for food and cosmetic applications.Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Ltd.Focuschem specializes in high-purity HA for cosmetic and pharmaceutical raw material blending. The company offers customized molecular weight ranges, including hydrolyzed and regular grades, with a focus on serving export markets in Asia and the Middle East.Zhejiang Anhua Biotech Co., Ltd.Anhua is known for its food-grade and cosmetic-grade sodium hyaluronate products, with a strong export channel to Southeast Asia and North America. The company emphasizes batch-to-batch consistency and provides comprehensive COA documentation.Shandong Habier Biopharma Co., Ltd.Established in 2015 and headquartered in Qufu City, Shandong Province, Habier operates a 50,000 m² facility with 123 employees. The company’s annual production capacity reaches 600–700 metric tons for sodium hyaluronate. It offers a wide spectrum of grades: food grade (0.8–1.5 million Da), cosmetic grade (1.0–1.5 million Da), pharma grade (≥2.0 million Da), high molecular weight, low molecular weight, ultra-low, and super-low molecular weight variants.Habier holds dual ISO certification (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018), along with Kosher, Halal, Ecocert Cosmos, and ISO 16128 organic certification. The company’s export ratio stands at 20%, with principal markets in the EU, USA, and Korea. All batches undergo 100% full inspection before delivery, and the QC laboratory performs independent testing with support for third-party audits.Market Differentiation and CapabilitiesCompared to other industry peers, Habier distinguishes itself through consistent stable quality indicators, complete test document support, and reliable large-scale production capacity. The company’s core differences include molecular weight range precision, purity grades, competitive pricing, and supply flexibility. Habier offers the most competitive cost among peer suppliers while maintaining high biological stability and low degradation rate. With a minimum order quantity of 1 kg and a lead time of 5–8 days, the company supports custom molecular weight production and maintains a 30-day raw material safety stock.For medical/injectable grade products, the company adheres to strict sterility and low microbial limits, operating low-temperature fermentation and aseptic cleanroom production. Recent case files show long-term cooperation with a U.S. natural cosmetic and health supplement importer, with repeat orders totaling 4,733 kg, supported by USDA import permit compliance and avian-origin raw material certification.Expert PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that procurement decisions in the sodium hyaluronate market increasingly hinge on certification portfolios and supply stability. “Buyers are moving beyond price alone to evaluate quality management systems, third-party audits, and regulatory support,” said a market observer. Manufacturers with multiple internationally recognized certifications and demonstrable export experience are better positioned to secure long-term contracts.OutlookAs the industry continues to consolidate, manufacturers that offer a broad molecular weight range, flexible customisation, and comprehensive compliance documentation will maintain a competitive edge. The five companies listed above represent the leading options for importers, distributors, and finished product brands seeking reliable sodium hyaluronate supply from China.Contact Shandong Habier Biopharma Co., Ltd.· Name: Jake Chen· Email: Jake@habier.com· Tel: +86-186-0537-0487· Address: 16F Building A Xingguangtiandi International Square, Qufu City, Shandong, China 273100· Website: www.habier.com

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