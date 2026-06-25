Aecooly Cold Air Series Brings Three Portable Cooling Options to Summer Heat

Cold Air Series Aecooly Cold Air Personal Cooling System Aecooly Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System

Aecooly Cold Air Ultra was recently selected by WIRED as its Best Handheld Misting Fan, highlighting the model’s position at the top of the Cold Air lineup.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As July approaches, extreme heat shows little sign of easing. Heat alerts in parts of the United States and unusually high June temperatures in parts of Europe have kept summer discomfort in focus. When people step out of air-conditioned spaces and back into hot outdoor air, portable cooling feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity. Aecooly’s Cold Air Series is built for that moment, offering portable misting fans at three different price points.Three Portable Cooling OptionsThe Cold Air Series includes Aecooly Cold Air, Aecooly Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System, and Aecooly Cold Air Pro Personal Cooling System. Across the lineup, the differences come down to runtime, airflow, and feature set.Aecooly Cold Air is the runtime-focused model in the series. It pairs airflow with fine mist in a compact, understated design and offers five speed settings, airflow up to 10 m/s, a 4,500mAh battery, and up to 20 hours of runtime at low speed. Compared with the other two models, it delivers lower airflow, but it offers the longest runtime in the lineup.Cold Air Ultra is the most fully featured model in the lineup. It delivers airflow up to 25 m/s and includes a 7,000mAh battery, touchscreen control, a magnetic accessory system, and two-way charging for compatible small devices. According to Aecooly product testing, it lowered the measured temperature of a test surface by up to 10°C / 18°Fwithin 10 seconds. That makes Ultra the strongest option in the series for users who want faster cooling and added functionality in one device.Cold Air Pro follows the same general design direction as Ultra and keeps the same higher-airflow profile. It delivers airflow up to 25 m/s and features a 6,000mAh battery with up to 8.5 hours of runtime, but it does not include Ultra’s two-way charging function. In practice, it serves as the simpler alternative for users who want stronger airflow without the extra battery capacity or reverse charging.AvailabilityCold Air and Cold Air Ultra are available on Amazon. Cold Air Pro is currently sold exclusively through Aecooly.com.For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can use code STAYCOOL20 for 20% off eligible purchases of Aecooly Cold Air and Aecooly Cold Air Ultra.CONTACTFor media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at marketing@aecooly.com.ABOUT AECOOLYAecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

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