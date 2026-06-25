A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards

A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from mobility designers and transportation innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards. The A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards are open for entries by Vehicle Designers , Mobility Solution Providers, Transportation Design Studios, Automotive Engineers, Vehicle Brands, Vehicle Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Aerospace Engineers, R&D Firms, Public Transport Authorities, Motor and Engine Producers, Vehicle Engineers, Transportation Companies, Product Engineers, Design Engineers, Concept Vehicle Designers, High-Technology Brands, Vehicle Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were successfully designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to participate in, Vehicle Designers, Mobility Solution Providers, Transportation Design Studios, Automotive Engineers, Vehicle Brands, Vehicle Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Aerospace Engineers, R&D Firms, Public Transport Authorities, Motor and Engine Producers, Vehicle Engineers, Transportation Companies, Product Engineers, Design Engineers, Concept Vehicle Designers, High-Technology Brands, Vehicle Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Vehicle Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Vehicle Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in vehicle, mobility and transportation design, the A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through innovative transportation solutions and sustainable mobility systems. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting projects that improve safety, accessibility, efficiency and transportation experiences, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, manufacturers and mobility innovators to create solutions that generate positive social, environmental and economic impact.Vehicle Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards will be granted the internationally recognized A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Vehicle Awards.he following are some representative projects that could be submitted to A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards : Cars, Motorcycles, Bicycles, Trucks, Buses, Trains, Ships, Aircrafts and More. Vehicle Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/9 Award for Good Vehicle DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Vehicle Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Vehicle Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards.Vehicle Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, transportation professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=9 to see past winners of the A' International Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/9 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Vehicle AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all fields of design, innovation and technology. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and organizations to develop meaningful and innovative solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster progress and contribute positively to society through responsible design and innovation.To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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