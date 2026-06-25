Invasive Species Control on Cross Island Trail June 22-25

Today through June 25, crews will be managing invasive vegetation along the Cross Island Trail between the Ranger Station and MD 8. Work will include cutting and targeted spraying. The trail will remain open, but visitors may encounter work crews and treatment area markers along the route. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 410-758-0835. We appreciate your patience.

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