Howard County Government Closings on July 3rd and July 4th for Independence Day

On July 3rd, County parks, the Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel, and Roger Carter Community Centers, Meadowbrook Athletic Complex, Robinson Nature Center, Kiwanis-Wallas Hall, The Capitoline Center, and Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill Activity Rooms will be open on July 3rd. Please note, the Adventure Shack and boat rentals at Centennial Park will only be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Additionally, the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center will be open, but only for scheduled programs and County historic sites will be closed on the 3rd, expect for the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum, which will be open.

On July 4th, County parks will be open (Centennial Park’s Adventure Shack and boat rentals will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), as will the North Laurel and Roger Carter Community Centers, which will close early at 5:00 p.m. The Gary J. Arthur Community Center and Meadowbrook Athletic Complex will be open as well, but for planned programs only. The Robinson Nature Center, Cedar Lane Activity Rooms, Schooley Mill Activity Rooms, Kiwanis-Wallas Hall, Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, The Capitoline Center, and County historic sites will be closed.

The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) will operate on a regular schedule on Friday, July 3rd and a “Sunday” schedule on July 4th. For more information on RTA, call 1-800-270-9553 or visit www.transitrta.com. All parking regulations and fees will be enforced on July 3rd; however, these regulations and fees will not be enforced on July 4th.

The 9-1-1 Center, Police and Fire departments remain staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For emergencies, call 9-1-1; for non-emergencies, please call 410-313-2200.

County operations will resume on Monday, July 6th, at regular business hours.

Closed on Friday, July 3rd

County Government Offices

Animal Shelter

50+ centers

Local Maryland courts in Howard County

County Historic Sites (except for B & O Ellicott City Station Museum which is open)

Parking regulations and fees will be enforced

Open Friday, July 3rd

County parks (note, the Adventure Shack and boat rentals at Centennial Park will only be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

REGULAR Friday curbside trash, recycling, yard trim, and food scrap collections

Alpha Ridge Landfill

Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel, and Roger Carter Community Centers

Meadowbrook Athletic Complex

Robinson Nature Center

Kiwanis-Wallas Hall

The Capitoline Center

Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill Activity Rooms

Harriet Tubman Cultural Center (open for scheduled programs only)

B&O Ellicott City Station Museum

RTA Regular Schedule

Closed Saturday, July 4th

Alpha Ridge Landfill

Robinson Nature Center

Cedar Lane Activity Rooms

Schooley Mill Activity Rooms

Kiwanis-Wallas Hall

Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

The Capitoline Center

County Historic Sites

RTA “Sunday” Schedule

Parking regulations and fees will not be enforced

Open Saturday, July 4th