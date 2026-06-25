Etech Global Services Wins BPO of the Year; ETS Labs Wins Self-Service Innovation Award at CCW 2026

Matt Rocco - CEO

Etech Global Services and its AI innovation division ETS Labs won two CCW Excellence Awards, BPO of the Year and Self-Service Innovation, on June 23, 2026.

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services and its AI innovation division ETS Labs have been named winners in two categories at the CCW Excellence Awards, presented at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala on June 23, 2026, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Customer Contact Week Las Vegas is the largest annual gathering of contact center and customer experience professionals in the industry.Etech and ETS Labs were recognized across two categories:• BPO of the Year — Etech Global Services• CMP Research Best of the Best: Self-Service Innovation — ETS LabsThe BPO of the Year recognition reflects the operational and workforce investments Etech has sustained across its contact center network. The Self-Service Innovation win for ETS Labs reflects the team’s work deploying AI and automation solutions for enterprise clients, typically within 30 to 90 days.“Results follow the people, not the other way around. Winning BPO of the Year and Self-Service Innovation in the same year is what that conviction looks like when it holds up under outside evaluation. Thousands of team members across our global contact center operations show up each day and do something genuinely difficult with care. The ETS Labs team built real tools from that same operational reality. Both of these awards belong to them,” said Matt Rocco, CEO, Etech Global Services. “Neither of these wins came from a single moment. I've believed for a long time that the compound effect of doing things the right way, day after day, is what eventually makes a remarkable difference. What happened last night reflects that. That is the part that does not show up in an award description, but it is what really matters.”“Winning BPO of the Year and Self-Service Innovation reflects something we have built deliberately. The contact center operations give us the data and the operational context to understand where automation adds real value. The ETS Labs work gives us the tools to act on that understanding at scale. Those are not separate programs. They reinforce each other, and the results in production show it,” said Jim Iyoob, President, ETS Labs and Chief Revenue Officer, Etech Global Services.About CCW Excellence AwardsThe CCW Excellence Awards recognize organizations and leaders who demonstrate measurable impact in customer contact and experience operations. Finalists and winners are selected from one of the most competitive nomination pools in the contact center industry, evaluated against documented operational, technology, and workforce outcomes.About Etech Global ServicesEtech Global Services is a certified MBE-owned contact center and CX technology partner with 25 years of enterprise operating history and a zero data breach record. Managing customer interactions across contact centers in the United States, Jamaica, and India, Etech serves enterprises in telecom, financial services, healthcare, and technology. Etech’s integrated model combines large-scale contact center operations with QEval, its proprietary interaction intelligence platform, and ETS Labs, its AI and software development team. Learn more at https://qeval.ai/ and etechgs.com About ETS LabsETS Labs by Etech Global Services analyzes over 2 billion customer interactions annually, delivering AI-driven insights that improve quality, performance, and customer experience. Built from decades of operational expertise, ETS Labs transforms what works in real contact center environments into deployable AI that drives measurable business results. Learn more at etslabs.ai

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