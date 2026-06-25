Commemorative postmark cancellation service of“105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China”

MACAU, June 25 - To celebrate the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, CTT announces that two Temporary Post Counters will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and “MACAO 2026” (Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao) on 1st July 2026 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China”. Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office Largo do Senado 09:00 – 17:30 “MACAO 2026” (Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao) Estrada da Baía de N. Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Taipa, Macao SAR, P.R. China 10:00 – 16:00

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed and the public is welcome to come and collect it.