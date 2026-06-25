Commemorative postmark cancellation service and exclusive products of“Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition”

MACAU, June 25 - To celebrate the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao, from 26th June to 1st July, 2026, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the "Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition".

Meanwhile, in line with the six themed days of the exhibition, CTT will issue five commemorative envelopes and one postcard. On each themed day, the designated item will be distributed free of charge to the public at the venue. The on-site commemorative postmark cancellation service will only be available for the envelope or postcard corresponding to that day's theme. Cross-theme or cross-date cancellation services will not be provided.

The service hours of the temporary post counter and distribution details are as follows:

Date Theme Service Hour Distribution 26/6 Stamp Day 11:00-19:00 Envelope of “Stamp Day” 27/6 Postcard Day 10:00-19:00 Postcard of “Postcard Day” 28/6 Art Day 10:00-19:00 Envelope of “Art Day” 29/6 Youth Day 10:00-19:00 Envelope of “Youth Day” 30/6 Collection Day 10:00-18:00 Envelope of “Collection Day” 1/7 FIP Centenary Day 10:00-16:00 Envelope of “FIP Centenary Day”

Additionally, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau specially launches three exclusive products for "Macao 2026", and a special specimen of the “Macao 2026” International Reply Coupon (IRC) that is jointly released with the Universal Postal Union (UPU). These products will be available for sale at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao, from 26th June to 1st July 2026.

The newly launched exclusive products ingeniously blends philatelic culture with stamp exhibition elements, offering both aesthetics and practicality. The lineup includes: a plush blind box of the mascot "Tong Tong", which is loved by trend enthusiasts (price per box: MOP88.00); a laptop sleeve inspired by a mailbag (MOP130.00); and an incense holder shaped like the exhibition's logo, conveying a tranquil Eastern aesthetic (MOP120.00). The specimen IRC (MOP50.00) was specially produced by the UPU for this exhibition. It is an official, exclusive specimen intended solely for philatelic collection and event promotion. Although it does not have the postal exchange function of a regular coupon, it holds great commemorative significance and collectible value, making it a valuable collection.

These products are available in limited quantities and only while stock lasts. We cordially invite all citizens, tourists, and philatelic enthusiasts to visit the exhibition to view and purchase these items, allowing the exquisite art of " Macao 2026" to grace their daily lives.