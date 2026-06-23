White House Unveils President Trump’s America First Resilience Strategy

The White House today released “President Trump’s America First Resilience Strategy,” a bold mandate that denies adversaries the ability to hold America and our core interests at risk. Resilience is a strategic capability that preserves our freedom of action, advances American interests, promotes prosperity, deters adversaries, multiplies and enables peace through strength, and reduces consequences in moments of crisis. As the United States celebrates 250 years of freedom and independence, President Trump remains committed to ensuring America remains safe, secure, and prosperous.

This strategy articulates four key transformational tenants applied across four core resilience domains to establish a risk-informed posture driven by tech-infused modernization and a return to federalism. It empowers American citizens, American industry, state and local governments, and the Federal Government to each do their part to preserve our nation’s security, prosperity, and freedom. President Trump is leading America First resilience that will promote America’s interests for decades to come.