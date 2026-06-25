DTC World Launches Custom Character Merchandise Service for APAC Brands: Plush, Blind Box and Collectibles

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-headquartered creative merchandising agency formalises a service it has already delivered for F&B, FMCG, financial services, and home improvement brands across the region.

Across Singapore and the wider APAC region, brand teams are reaching for a different kind of campaign asset. Where a logo-stamped giveaway once sat at the centre of a gift-with-purchase or loyalty mechanic, the centrepiece is increasingly a character — an original mascot built from scratch, or a licensed IP reimagined into a custom plush, blind box, or collectible format. The shift is driven by what generic branded products cannot deliver: collectability, emotional attachment, and a reason for consumers to come back to complete the set.

In response to that demand, DTC World Corporation has formally launched Custom Character Merchandise as a dedicated service across its APAC markets. The service covers two tracks. The first is original mascot creation, where DTC World designs a character from scratch for a brand that has no existing IP — with proportions, expressions, and colourways shaped for merchandise utility from the first sketch. The second is IP and character adaptation, where DTC World takes an existing licensed character or brand mascot and reworks it into a 3D merchandise format, adding campaign-specific costume detail or accessories and preparing the design for production. Both tracks run end to end, from character concept and 3D design development through to production and multi-country fulfilment.

The service formalises work the agency has already delivered at scale across the region. A Singapore heritage F&B brand deployed original blind box plush collectibles tied to a meal-based gift-with-purchase redemption mechanic, driving repeat visit behaviour across its outlet network. A Japanese-inspired dining chain ran a licensed character collaboration across nearly 40 outlets islandwide in Singapore, adapting an internationally recognised animated IP into custom plush and gachapon collectibles in brand-themed outfits. An original mascot series — developed specifically as a custom plush blind box — was activated for partner event gifting by a leading home improvement brand. A pharmacy and health retail chain ran a reusable bag and plushie collectible as a gift-with-purchase mechanic, while a convenience-retail-distributed noodle brand activated custom plush keychain merchandise across its retail footprint. A financial services brand deployed original custom plush as event merchandise at its flagship investor conference — a proof point that character-led merchandise translates well beyond F&B into financial services and professional categories. Further campaigns in the quick-service restaurant category have applied licensed character merchandise across both single-market and regional activations, with DTC World handling concept, 3D design, production, and fulfilment throughout.

“A well-designed character changes the dynamic of a campaign,” said Jason Cheng, Managing Director of DTC World Corporation. “When the merchandise is something consumers genuinely want to collect, the GWP stops behaving like a transaction incentive and starts behaving like a participation mechanic. Customers come back to complete the set, they share unboxings without being prompted, and the brand earns attention it would otherwise have to buy. Our job is to design the character around that outcome, not the other way round.”

The Custom Character Merchandise service is available to brands across DTC World’s APAC operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and China. Marketers planning blind box, GWP, collectible, or event merchandise campaigns can engage the agency from the character concept stage through to production and fulfilment. To discuss a campaign brief or learn more about how character-led merchandise works as a creative merchandising mechanic, brands can contact DTC World directly.

About DTC World Corporation

DTC World Corporation Pte Ltd is a Singapore-headquartered B2B creative merchandising agency serving more than 900 brand clients across APAC spanning F&B, FMCG, financial services, retail, and home improvement categories. The agency operates across six markets — Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and China — and is EcoVadis Platinum certified, placing it within the top 1% of companies assessed globally for sustainability.



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