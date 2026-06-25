PEDALLING TOWARDS A BRIGHTER FUTURE: MOTUL AND BLUE SKY CYCLING ACADEMY EMPOWER YOUTH THROUGH SPORT & SKILLS

Blue Sky Academy participated in the recent Killarney League Race on Sunday 14 June for Youth Day, image from Western Province Cycling Association Blue Sky Cycling Academy offers a Bike Washing service to raise funds, thanks to Motul's sponsorship of quality Bike Care products (3) Blue Sky Academy hopes to instil values such as responsibility, discipline, and pride, while giving the young riders healthy alternatives to destructive influences

Motul and Blue Sky Cycling Academy team up to bring disadvantaged youth hope and life skills through cycling.

At Motul, our Bike Care products are biodegradable and eco-designed, ensuring we leave no harmful chemical residues in the community. ” — Mercia Jansen, Managing Director at Motul South Africa

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Youth Month, Motul is teaming up with a Western Cape non-profit organisation (NPO) to turn bicycle maintenance into life-changing vocational skills for local scholars.In celebration of National Youth Month, Motul has renewed its partnership with the Blue Sky Cycling Academy . Based in Zola, Strand, this registered NPO does incredible work uplifting young boys and girls from vulnerable local communities, using cycling as a vehicle for personal development and positive life choices.Blue Sky is all about a "hand-up" rather than a "hand-out" approach. To stay in the programme, young members have to meet clear milestones: passing their school subjects, helping out with fundraising, and showing up for training. It is a framework built on upskilling, teaching responsibility, and holding young people accountable for their own actions."By giving youth access to cycling, we hope to instil in them values such as responsibility, discipline, and pride, while giving them healthy alternatives to destructive influences," says Jess Moyer, spokesperson for the academy. "Our work also supports social cohesion and inclusion by offering a safe, welcoming space for young people of different backgrounds."A "Hand-Up" Powered by Motul Bike CareWhile Motul is globally renowned for its high-performance motorsport lubricants, the team has brought its knowledge into the cycling space through a Bike Care range designed to help riders look after their bicycles responsibly. The products combine effective cleaning and maintenance support with eco-designed formulas, making them well suited to a programme where young riders are learning practical skills while caring for the environment around them. The collection includes dedicated products for road cycling enthusiasts, developed in partnership with the Tour de France, as well as off-road riders, through Motul’s partnership with the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.Motul sponsored the academy's fundraising initiatives in 2025 and is back on board this year to ensure these passionate young cyclists can guarantee unparalleled care for every ride.The magic really happens at local mountain bike outrides organised by the Wine Lands Cycling Club through its Wine Lands Cares programme. The academy scholars run bike washes at these events using Motul’s premium products. It gives the kids fantastic exposure to the local cycling community and a chance to showcase the excellent benefits of these high-performance, specialised ranges.The feedback from club members has been incredible. As one supporter shared: "I really thought the Blue Sky bike wash guys were phenomenal! My bike was full of mud, and those guys thoroughly washed it with a great attitude and amazing attention to detail."Real Impact Over the Past Two YearsThe support from Motul, the Wine Lands Cycling Club, and local donors has led to life-changing outcomes during 2025 and 2026:• Skills Development: The academy enrolled two young men from the community into a professional bike maintenance course. One has already become a brilliant mechanic, even fixing a complex mechanical issue under major race-day pressure right on the start line.• Education & Support: Bicycle donations have grown the academy's fleet, letting them welcome more youth. Plus, this year, the Deputy Principal and a teacher from Nonzamo High School joined in to provide academic support alongside the sports training.• On-Track Success: Bike wash funds directly pay for race entries. Last year, 14-year-old Laeeq placed 1st in the U15 category and 9th overall at the PPA fun ride. Today, the academy has 20 active riders, including nine U19 athletes."At Motul, our corporate social responsibility is guided by our global value, 'Protect our Playground'," says Mercia Jansen, Managing Director at Motul South Africa. "Our Bike Care products are biodegradable and eco-designed, ensuring we leave no harmful chemical residues in the community. Seeing these young people use our products to fund their own dreams is exactly what this value is about. This Youth Month, we are incredibly proud to support a project that turns a passion for cycling into real-world livelihood skills."Looking ForwardThe Blue Sky squad recently celebrated a major milestone at the Killarney League Race on Sunday, 14 June, where the team took to the track in celebration of Youth Day. The event showcased the progress and determination of the academy’s growing roster of young riders, solidifying their presence in the local riding community.To ensure the team can keep entering major events and expanding its community outreach, another specialised bike wash fundraiser is planned for later this year. This upcoming event will give the public a hands-on opportunity to follow the progress of the academy, check out the team's skills in action, and directly support their ongoing fundraising efforts.To track the team's progress or support them, head over to Facebook and search for Blue Sky Cycling Academy. To explore Motul’s eco-friendly Bike Range , check out their website, and to follow how they invest in the industries they serve – from grassroots to elite motorsports – follow Motul SA on Facebook and Instagram.– ENDS –

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.