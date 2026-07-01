All Kotori Kawashima Project Launches Globally to Preserve Human Stories in the AI Era

Kotori Kawashima ”The Transparent Resume”, a short visual novel illustrating a real life story with AI Main sponsor of “The Transparent Resume”, Kenichi Hamasaki Kenichi Hamasaki, entrepreneur supporting stories of people and AI ”Failures become stories” -Kawashima Kotori

A cultural initiative combining Wabi-Sabi Branding, AI, and human stories to preserve personal narratives for future generations.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COTOLX LLC (Representative: Kotori Kawashima) has announced the global launch of a cultural initiative spanning media, intellectual property, events, art, e-commerce, and international collaboration. Built around the concept of Wabi-Sabi Branding, the project seeks to preserve the personal contexts and life stories that risk being overlooked in the age of AI. Its first flagship media IP, The Transparent Resume, documents experiences that cannot be fully captured through resumes, profiles, or search results.

About All Kotori Kawashima Project

Advances in generative AI and AI-powered search have made vast amounts of information instantly accessible. At the same time, many aspects of human experience—including detours, moments of silence, uncertainty, personal struggles, and untold stories—often remain undocumented and are at risk of being lost.

Created in response to this challenge, the initiative aims to preserve the human contexts that exist beyond data and algorithms. Through media, film, music, events, art, and e-commerce, it seeks to document, connect, and share personal narratives across generations and cultures.

The Philosophy of Wabi-Sabi Branding

Inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics, the initiative applies the principles of wabi-sabi to contemporary personal branding and communication.

The concept is not focused solely on achievements, nor does it seek to turn failure into a marketing asset. Instead, it emphasizes preserving human dignity in its entirety, including imperfections, incompleteness, and experiences that may not fit conventional definitions of success.

Drawing on the cultural traditions of wabi-sabi and Kintsugi, this approach explores how Japanese values can be applied to modern storytelling and public communication.

The Transparent Resume

Rather than measuring achievement or status, the flagship media IP focuses on documenting the experiences, circumstances, and personal histories that shape a life.

The Transparent Resume is not a platform designed to evaluate lives; it is a platform designed to document them.

The initiative currently includes radio programs, interview articles, YouTube short dramas, AI-generated visual works, guest interviews, and video content. Its purpose is to preserve the periods of life that do not appear on a resume and the personal experiences that remain invisible in search results.

A Contrarian Communications Philosophy for the AI Era

Years of experience in advertising and communications led founder Kotori Kawashima to develop a philosophy that prioritizes human context over information volume.

The approach favors restraint over excessive explanation, authenticity over over-polished presentation, and nuance over simplification. As AI systems increasingly summarize and streamline information, the project seeks to preserve the spaces, ambiguities, and personal contexts that make human stories meaningful.

According to this philosophy, these human elements will become an increasingly important source of value in the next generation of brands and public communication.

Kenichi Hamasaki Joins as Project Sponsor and Strategic Partner

Support for the initiative also comes from the AI communications sector, where entrepreneur Kenichi Hamasaki has been involved in next-generation communication projects such as Twomi.

Sharing the belief that the value of personal histories and human stories will grow alongside advances in AI, Hamasaki participates as both sponsor and strategic partner. His contributions include support for personal branding initiatives, guest networks, and international expansion efforts.

Future Developments

Planned activities include international events, collaborative projects with Taiwan-based participants, film and video IP development, music initiatives, art collaborations, lifestyle e-commerce, partnerships with overseas brands, and personal branding services designed for the AI era.

Beyond operating as a media initiative, the project aims to serve as a cultural platform dedicated to preserving human dignity and personal narratives. Collaborations with companies, brands, creators, and organizations around the world are expected to play a central role in its future development.

Comment from Creative Director Kotori Kawashima

“Failures become stories. Successes become accomplishments. Both are part of a life worth remembering.

This project is not intended to share inspirational tales of overcoming hardship, nor is it focused on presenting polished success stories. Days of uncertainty, moments of hesitation, and periods of standing still are also part of life.

Precisely because this is the age of AI, there is value in preserving human stories. Even imperfect lives carry meaning and deserve to be remembered.”

Final Message

The Transparent Resume is not intended to evaluate a person’s life.

It is a record created so that life itself is not reduced to something merely consumed.

By preserving experiences that often go undocumented, the project seeks to ensure that human stories remain visible for future generations.

Participation Opportunities

Individuals from a wide range of professions and backgrounds are invited to contribute their stories to the ongoing Transparent Resume initiative.

Entrepreneurs, artists, creators, athletes, healthcare professionals, educators, researchers, students, and individuals from all walks of life are welcome to participate. Professional titles and career status are not requirements.

The project is also seeking participants for The Transparent Resume interview initiative, as well as corporate partners, sponsors, and organizations interested in global collaboration opportunities.

Project Credits

Project Founder / Creative Director

Kotori Kawashima

Project Sponsor & Strategic Partner

Kenichi Hamasaki

Project Name

All Kotori Kawashima Project

Flagship Media IP

The Transparent Resume

Community Project

Transparent Tanzaku

Company

COTOLX LLC

Official Websites

Kotori Kawashima Official Website: https://kotori-kawashima.com/

Kenichi Hamasaki Official Website: https://ace-hamasaki.com/

Contact

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, corporate collaborations, and participation in Taiwan collaborative initiatives, please contact the project through the inquiry form on the Kotori Kawashima Official Website. Correspondence is available in English.

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