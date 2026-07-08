Interview with Shiba Park Hotel’s Executive Chef: Chinese Cuisine Peking and 66 Years of Tradition

Satoshi Koshikawa, Executive Chef at Shiba Park Hotel, upholds the 66-year tradition of the “Chinese Cuisine Peking." Originating from a proposal to the president, the shark fin rice bowl at "Peking" remains a favorite to this day. Black Sweet and Sour Pork, a signature dish at “Peking.” Satoshi Koshikawa, Executive Chef Exterior View of the Shiba Park Hotel

Shiba Park Hotel’s Chinese Cuisine “Peking” was established in 1960 as the first high class Chinese restaurant managed directly by a hotel in Japan.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q. Please tell me about the history of “Chinese Cuisine Peking.”

Peking opened in 1960 as the first high class Chinese restaurant directly managed by a hotel in Japan. The second president of the hotel, Jiro Inumaru, was deeply touched by the Chinese cuisine he experienced in Hong Kong, and he recruited Wang Jingbin as the first head chef. At the time, Chinese cuisine in Japan was largely defined by everyday dishes like ramen, but Perking sought to buck this trend by offering authentic Chinese cuisine in a hotel setting. This set the foundation for the culture of visiting a prestigious Chinese restaurant on special occasions and was a pivotal moment in establishing the reputation of Chinese cuisine at Japanese hotel restaurants.

Q. Please tell me about your experience.

I joined Shiba Park Hotel in 1988 and was taught by the first Japanese head chef, Masaharu Kikuchi. Originally, I was interested in pursuing a career in Western cooking, but a chain encounter led me to “Peking,” where my career in Chinese cuisine began. After joining Shiba Park Hotel, I gained experience at the Teikoku branch and restaurants within Park Hotel Tokyo, and served in roles such as head chef of the Shiba Park Hotel main location. I assumed the position of Executive Chef in May 2026.

Q. Please tell me about a memorable event in your long career as a chef.

I owe a great deal to Chef Nakagawa, who was appointed head chef three or four years after I joined the company. He was a very strict man, and I honed my culinary skills under constant pressure working with him. Of the course of nearly twenty years working together, I learned so much from him. President Ishida, who succeeded Jiro Inumaru, was also extremely demanding, not only towards the culinary division but across all departments, including the hotel staff, and we were constantly being challenged to improve. A particularly memorable thing was being required to bring a new menu item to the president's office once a week. There were no restrictions on the dish or its presentation, but he would often simply gaze silently at the food without saying a word for as long as ten minutes. After many such experiences, I might finally receive a single piece of feedback, such as, "The plate is wrong." The "Clay Pot Shark Fin Rice Bowl" that I came up with during that period remains one of our most consistently popular menu items to this day.

Q. Have there been any particularly popular initiatives so far?

One particularly notable initiative was the Weekend Made-to-Order Buffet launched in commemoration of Shiba Park Hotel’s 35th anniversary. Designed to honor this milestone by offering 35 dishes for 3,500 yen, the event was a resounding success. It was offered exclusively on weekends and holidays and the buffet featured a diverse menu centered on Peking cuisine. It proved to be extremely popular, with the restaurant frequently being fully booked and often seeing guests return for both lunch and dinner. Over time, the content and pricing were adjusted to reflect changing trends, and the selection was eventually expanded to include around 50 dishes. It became a memorable initiative that left a lasting impression on many guests.

Q. Please tell me about your signature dish.

The cuisine at Peking is characterized by an elegant, understated flavor profile. It is never overly oily, heavy, or spicy, a style that has been faithfully preserved since the restaurant's founding. Three signature dishes stand out in particular: the Kung Pao Prawns, the Crab Omelet, and the Black Sweet and Sour Pork.

Our Kung Pao Prawns are prepared using our secret "Peking Sauce" handed down from the first head chef, resulting in a dish that sets itself apart from the well known “Ebi-chili” (shrimp in chili sauce). To this day, only one specific chef is entrusted with its preparation. The crab omelet is made exclusively with egg whites and is visually stunning, featuring whites that bloom like a flower when cooked in hot oil. The Black Sweet and Sour Pork was introduced in 2017 as a new signature dish. Its creation involves a particular focus on shape and size, and after much trial and error, the chefs discovered that cutting the meat into four-centimeter cubes achieved the perfect balance between fat and lean meat, leading to the current style. A three-stage cooking process of boiling, steaming, and frying is employed to draw out deep flavor and an exquisite texture. Because only specific cuts of meat are used, this dish embodies an uncompromising commitment to quality, from the selection of ingredients to the final presentation.

Q. Please tell me about future developments.

One of our key priorities for the future is securing and developing the talent needed to carry on our traditions. As times change, the age demographics of our staff have also changed. Unlike in the past, it is now difficult to sustain the business without a strong will to truly master the culinary craft. Passing on these skills requires greater ingenuity than ever, such as developing situations where the young staff can gain real experience early in their careers. At the same time, we are taking on new challenges, such as expanding to new locations, targeting other customer demographics, and developing new dishes, all with the goal of being a restaurant that is chosen specifically for its cuisine. "Peking" will continue to move forward, carefully balancing the preservation of tradition and innovation.

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