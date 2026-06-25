Titan OS partners with MediaTek to enable Titan Channels across its TV Platform portfolio

Integration embeds Titan Channels, unlocking FAST channels via a remote button and expanding Titan OS’ reach across millions of devices annually.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the European technology, entertainment and advertising company, announced a strategic partnership with MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), the global semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices each year across mobile, home entertainment, and IoT sectors.

The announcement was made during the Annual Advertising Summit, held alongside Cannes Lions, where senior executives from Media Agencies, Brands and Tech gathered as Titan OS shared updates on its pan-European reach and unveiled its newly launched programmatic Homepage Spotlight advertising solution in a case study.

As part of the agreement, Titan Channels will enable OEM partners using MediaTek-powered platforms to activate Titan Channels directly on their devices. Titan Channels will be launched as a standalone application, prominently featured in the favourite apps row of the TV interface and accessible via a dedicated remote control button. This ensures simplified and immediate access to free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) content for millions of households.

Partnering with the worldwide No.1 TV SoC supplier, this collaboration significantly expands the distribution footprint of Titan Channels and increases the reach of FAST content across a highly fragmented European TV landscape.

Titan Channels offers a curated and localised portfolio of free and premium FAST channels, featuring global and local content providers across genres including entertainment, news, sports, documentaries and single-IP channels.

“This partnership with MediaTek represents a major milestone in our strategy to scale Titan Channels across Europe and beyond,” said Jacinto Roca, Entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Titan OS. “By embedding Titan Channels into the MediaTek TV platform and as a standalone app with premium visibility, we significantly increase the reach of FAST content. Combined with our local sales teams on the ground in key European markets, we are uniquely positioned to drive monetisation and deliver incremental revenues in a fragmented market.”

“By bringing Titan OS capabilities into the advanced MediaTek TV Platform, we not only provide our customers with a robust foundation for innovation, but also significantly enhance content discovery and seamless access to free streaming channels for consumers,” said Cody Huang, Senior Director, MediaTek. “MediaTek’s powerful hardware and comprehensive ecosystem enable Titan OS to unlock its full potential, offering a smart, immersive, and connected entertainment experience without compromises.”

With this agreement, Titan OS continues to accelerate its pan-European growth, combining scale, deep monetisation expertise and strong local commercial presence to support manufacturers, content partners and advertisers alike.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

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