A' Toy Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards

A' Toy Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from toy designers, game developers and product innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards. The A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards are open for entries by Toy Designers , Game Studios, Industrial Designers, Hobby Product Manufacturers, Child Development Specialists, Educational Consultants, Educational Product Developers, Play Therapists, Animation Studios, Board Game Creators, Video Game Developers, Interactive Entertainment Companies, Toy Brands, Toy Manufacturers, Toy Professionals, Pediatric Product Developers, Toy Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, Toy Designers, Game Studios, Industrial Designers, Hobby Product Manufacturers, Child Development Specialists, Educational Consultants, Educational Product Developers, Play Therapists, Animation Studios, Board Game Creators, Video Game Developers, Interactive Entertainment Companies, Toy Brands, Toy Manufacturers, Toy Professionals, Pediatric Product Developers, Toy Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Toy Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Toy Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in toys, games and hobby product design, the A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through creativity, education and meaningful play experiences. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting products that encourage learning, imagination, social interaction and personal development, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers and manufacturers to create engaging solutions that generate positive educational and cultural impact.Toy Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Toy Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards : Dolls, Action Figures, Board Games, Puzzles, Plush Toys, Educational Toys, Building Blocks, Model Kits and More. Toy Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/6 Award for Good Toy DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Toy Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Toy Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards. Toy Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, toy industry professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=6 to see past winners of the A' International Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/6 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all fields of design, innovation and creativity. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and brands to develop meaningful and innovative products, services and experiences, the A' Design Awards aim to foster creative progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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