Durbin, Padilla Sound Alarm On Historically High Number Of Deaths In Immigration Detention

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, sounded the alarm over the dramatic increase in deaths among detainees in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody since January 2025.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin and ICE Acting Director David Venturella, the Senators highlighted the staggering death toll at ICE detention centers and expressed concern over the announcement of the 50th reported death in ICE custody under the Trump Administration.

“The deaths of Mr. [Mamuka] Artmeladze and the 49 others who have died in ICE custody must be understood in the context of this Administration’s deliberate policy choices,” wrote the Senators. “DHS has aggressively expanded the use of detention, sought to subject broad categories of undocumented immigrants to mandatory detention without individualized bond hearings, and continued to defend that policy even after losing in federal court more than 13,000 times. With more people in detention for longer periods of time, this has predictably placed more pressure on a system already plagued by medical neglect and dangerous conditions. Your Administration either failed to account for this predictable result or proceeded despite it.”

The Senators also cited a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on ICE’s Camp East Montana facility at Fort Bliss where at least three detainees have died. GAO’s report found serious issues with the facility’s conditions, including unsanitary dormitories medical failures, and a death by use of force later ruled a homicide. The Senators raised concerns that the Administration is expanding detention facilities without the proper safety and legal measures in place. They demanded DHS and ICE pause any expansion, reopening, new population increases, or contract modifications at facilities with recent deaths and other failures until corrective action is taken and shared with Congress.

“ICE custody should provide safer, less restrictive, and more normalized conditions, including adequate medical and mental health care, safe and sanitary houses, limits on force and segregation, outdoor recreation, and restrictions no broader than necessary to serve a legitimate civil detention purpose,” continued the Senators. “That standard also underscores why this administration’s sweeping mandatory detention policy is so lawless. A legitimate civil detention purpose requires some relationship between confinement and an actual need, such as flight risk, danger, or the lawful execution of removal. It does not permit DHS to detain broad categories of people by default, simply because the Administration wants to maximize detention numbers or encourage those in detention to self-deport.”

The Senators concluded the letter by requesting records and information related to ICE custody death reviews, asking for specifics on the death toll across several ICE facilities.

“The American people deserve an immigration system free of corruption, that is lawful, orderly, humane, and accountable,” concluded the Senators. The record number of deaths in detention under this administration demand more than press statements, notices, and assurances that the system is functioning as intended. Congress and the public are entitled to know whether these facilities are safe, whether medical care is adequate, whether contractors are meeting their obligations, and whether DHS is taking meaningful action when people die on its watch.”

For a PDF of the letter, click here .

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