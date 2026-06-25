Shaheen, Duckworth, Schatz, Rosen, Merkley, Kim, Slotkin Statement on Meeting with the Speaker of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) released a statement following a meeting with the President of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, Speaker Han Kuo-Yu, and additional legislators from the Kuomintang (KMT) party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

“We appreciated the opportunity to meet with Speaker Han Kuo-Yu and members of Taiwan’s legislature from all political parties to discuss the strong partnership between the United States and Taiwan. Our relationship is grounded in shared democratic values and a common commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, we remain committed to maintaining close and friendly relations with Taiwan, providing Taiwan with arms for self-defense and supporting deterrence against growing coercion from the People’s Republic of China. We also welcome Taiwan’s historic investments in the American economy, which will create high-paying jobs for U.S. citizens and bolster our technology sector. Congress should continue to advance legislation that addresses the double-taxation issue and provides relief to U.S. and Taiwanese businesses.

“We are encouraged by the earnest and substantial cross-party efforts in Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan to advance a $25 billion special defense budget that will enhance the island’s self-defense capabilities, including through U.S.-provided defensive arms. Taiwan’s commitment to investing in its own security is critical, and we encourage swift action on additional investments in Taiwan’s domestic defense production. Just as Taiwan’s leaders have demonstrated unity in support of their people’s defense, the Trump Administration must do the same by moving without further delay on the $14 billion in U.S. arms sales to Taiwan that Congress approved more than six months ago. These arms are a vital investment in Taiwan’s security, regional stability and America’s own economic and national security.

“China continues to increase its destabilizing pressure on Taiwan, exemplified by its daily grey zone aggression, regular incursions across the median line and provocative military exercises. A conflict across the Taiwan Strait would have devastating consequences for global security and the world economy. That is why the United States must continue to provide the defensive arms to Taiwan that have served over four decades as an effective bulwark against PRC military aggression.”

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