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Statement from Agriculture Committee Democrats on Senate Republicans' Farm Bill Discussion Draft

WASHINGTON – The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Democrats released the following joint statement on Senate Republicans' Farm Bill discussion draft.

“Senate Agriculture Committee Democrats have been clear that a Farm Bill must meet the needs of both farmers and families across America. This bill does not address the devastating cuts to SNAP or the shift to state taxpayers passed into law as part of HR 1. We appreciate that bipartisan provisions have been included in the discussion draft and stand ready to work with Republicans to negotiate a bipartisan Farm Bill that both meets the moment and can be successful on the Senate Floor.”

The Democrats on the Senate Agriculture Committee include Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ranking Member, and Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tina Smith (D-MN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Peter Welch (D-VT), John Fetterman (D-PA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

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Statement from Agriculture Committee Democrats on Senate Republicans' Farm Bill Discussion Draft

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