Chairman Boozman Releases Farm Bill 2.0 Text

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement after introducing legislative text for Farm Bill 2.0 that provides farmers, ranchers, foresters and rural communities with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“We can all agree that we must take steps to help America’s farm families, and one of the most important ways we demonstrate that commitment is by passing a bipartisan farm bill.

Congress delivered historic improvements to farm programs through the Working Families Tax Cuts, and we’re continuing to expand upon that success with bipartisan priorities that strengthen the American farm economy, increase investments for rural communities and foster a more resilient agricultural sector.

I’m proud to put forward this discussion draft that reflects the input and priorities of Republicans, Democrats, and most importantly, rural America. This bill is built for the people who feed America, and I look forward to continuing conversations with my colleagues about how we can best serve them and the communities they call home,” Boozman said.

Click HERE for legislative text.

Click HERE for a title-by-title summary.

Click HERE for a section-by-section.

Click HERE for an overview.