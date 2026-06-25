Chairman Boozman Statement on SNAP Error Rate

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) issued the following statement after USDA released the FY 2025 SNAP Payment Error Rate:

“It is clear that improvements were needed to ensure SNAP is administered as intended to support those truly in need while protecting taxpayer dollars. I applaud the states that are implementing innovative solutions to decrease error rates and be good stewards of federal funds. The reforms included in the Working Families Tax Cuts were designed to promote accountability for significant mismanagement. We have to make certain SNAP is administered fairly, responsibly and accurately.”

Background: For the past several decades, the federal government paid 100 percent of the SNAP benefit costs, but the lack of accountability led to misspending. In FY25, SNAP overpayments topped $8.5 billion. The Working Families Tax Cuts made critical reforms to encourage better program management by states and responsible use of taxpayer dollars. Beginning in FY28, states with an error rate equal to or above six percent must pay for a portion of their SNAP benefit cost. In the first year of implementation, states will have the choice to use their error rate for FY25 or FY26.

Cost Share Requirement based on FY25 or FY26 error rate