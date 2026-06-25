Risch, Budd Lead Bill to Codify Trump Admin Policy Eliminating U.S. Foreign Aid Funding for Abortion, DEI, Gender Ideology

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Ted Budd (R-N.C.) introduced the Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance Act today to codify the Trump Administration’s Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance (PHFFA) Policy. This legislation would reinstate and expand Mexico City Policy by preventing U.S. foreign assistance from being used to fund abortion or the promotion of abortion, discriminatory equity ideology (DEI), and radical gender ideology.

“Tax dollars should never be used to perform or promote abortion services, or to fund the promotion of radical gender ideology and divisive DEI programs in the U.S. or abroad. Unfortunately, activist groups continue attempting to exploit loopholes and undermine long-standing protections put in place by Congress. American taxpayers should not be forced to bankroll ideological agendas that do not reflect our values,” said Chairman Risch.

“U.S. foreign assistance programs have been exploited as a loophole to promote far-left, radical ideology on the dime of American taxpayers for far too long. Future administrations must not be permitted to spend millions of taxpayer dollars on programs funding abortion, DEI, and gender ideology abroad. Our country’s foreign assistance priorities should benefit our national security and strengthen our relationship with allies and partners—not advance a politically driven checklist of radical agenda items,” said Senator Budd.

“The Trump administration has taken decisive action to ensure U.S. foreign aid does not fund abortion, DEI, or radical gender ideology, and we need to make these critical policies permanent. The Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance Act would close loopholes to ensure that American tax dollars promote American values and interests, not wokeness abroad,” said Senator Blackburn.

“U.S. foreign assistance is one way we ensure American values prevail around the world. Under the Biden and Obama Administrations, foreign assistance programs failed to align with American interests. This allowed U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund abortions globally. This is unacceptable. Our legislation will protect our taxpayer dollars from funding the radical left’s political agenda in other countries,” said Senator Ricketts.

“American taxpayers should never be forced to fund abortions or radical gender ideology, whether in the United States or abroad. I've consistently highlighted this kind of wasteful spending, and this bill codifies the Trump administration's Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance policy, so these protections endure beyond any single administration. US foreign assistance should reflect American values, not undermine them,” said Senator Lankford.

“The right to life is the most fundamental right of all and should be protected both in America and across the globe. I’m glad to work with Senator Budd and our colleagues on this bill to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars are never used to fund abortions abroad,” said Senator Daines.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) joined in introducing the legislation.

The Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance Act is supported by Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America, Concerned Women for America (CWA), National Right to Life, Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC), Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), Eagle Forum, and American Principles Project (APP).

Read the full bill text HERE.

BACKGROUND

Under PHFFA (Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance, Combating Gender Ideology in Foreign Assistance, Combating Discriminatory Equity Ideology in Foreign Assistance), the Trump Administration has already identified many U.S. foreign assistance programs, paid for with taxpayer dollars, that are funding abortion, DEI, and gender ideology through global health, humanitarian, and development aid. These so-called “democracy promotion activities” undermine American values and weaken the perception of America abroad.

Illegal use of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to pay for abortions in Mozambique.

Funding for the New Alliance for Global Equality to advance “global LGBTQI+ awareness.”

Funding to promote “democracy” for LGBTQI+ populations in the Western Balkans.

Funding to an organization in Guatemala to, among other things, “strengthen trans-led organizations to deliver gender-affirming health care.”

The Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance Act would close loopholes in previous iterations of the Mexico City Policy by: