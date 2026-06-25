BrewerLong Offers Contract Drafting, Business Dispute, and Commercial Litigation Services for Florida Companies

orlando business lawyers

BrewerLong helps Central Florida businesses with contracts, disputes, and litigation, delivering strategic legal counsel for every stage of business growth.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrewerLong, a Florida business law firm based in Longwood, FL, offers contract drafting, business dispute, and commercial litigation services for companies operating across Central Florida. Founded in 2008 by Trevor Brewer and Michael Long, both Emory Law graduates, the matter is a vendor contract, a partnership dispute, or a trial.

Contracts sit underneath nearly every business decision, and most of the disputes that reach Orlando courtrooms start with a contract that was never written, never reviewed, or never enforced as intended. Florida law also imposes specific written-contract requirements. Under the state's statute of frauds, agreements involving the sale of real property, the sale of goods priced at $500 or more, debts owed for another person, or any deal that cannot be performed within one year must be in writing to be enforceable.

When a dispute does surface, time becomes a real constraint. Florida sets a five-year statute of limitations on breach of a written contract, four years on oral contracts and most business torts, including fraud and tortious interference, and as little as one year on certain employment claims. Larger companies, vendors, and competitors with deeper budgets often wait out the smaller party. "Business disputes are rarely won on legal arguments alone," said Michael Long, partner at BrewerLong. "We sit down with owners, read the contracts, look at the operating reality of the company, and tell them honestly what the case is worth and what it will cost to pursue. If we can resolve it before trial, we will. If trial is the right call, we are ready."

On the contract side, the firm covers the full lifespan of an agreement:

- Drafting and preparation of operating agreements, partnership agreements, founder agreements, and shareholder documents that define ownership and control

- Review of vendor, service, distribution, licensing, and franchise contracts before signature, including unique clauses outside standard terms

- Negotiation of asset and stock purchase agreements, commercial real estate leases, and business sale agreements

- Non-compete, non-solicitation, confidentiality, and severance agreements for employee transitions and ownership changes

- Dispute resolution and breach of contract litigation when one side fails to honor its obligations

On the litigation side, our Orlando business litigation lawyers represent plaintiffs and defendants in the categories of commercial disputes that come up most often in Florida courts:

- Breach of contract claims tied to payment, performance, or delivery

- Breach of fiduciary duty by officers, directors, or controlling shareholders

- Business torts, including fraud, misrepresentation, tortious interference, and unfair competition under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA)

- Partnership and shareholder disputes, including derivative suits and business breakups

- Intellectual property disputes covering trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets

- Employment disputes involving non-compete agreements, confidentiality breaches, and wrongful termination

The firm also handles real estate litigation, securities disputes, insurance coverage disputes, and antitrust claims when they intersect with a client's business operations.

Remedies that BrewerLong pursues for clients include monetary damages, liquidated damages stated in the contract, specific performance to force the other side to perform, restitution, rescission of the contract, and reformation of the contract to reflect the parties' actual agreement. Where mediation or arbitration can close the matter faster, the firm uses those first. Where the contract or the conduct calls for trial, the firm tries the case.

Trevor Brewer leads the firm's beverage law and ownership-agreement work and has contributed to Forbes on business law topics. Michael Long handles complex commercial litigation, professional liability, and trademark and copyright enforcement. He has held an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell since 2012 and was named to Florida Trend's Legal Elite in 2010 and 2011. Kristi Benson handles employment law and commercial litigation for the firm.

The firm is invested in the Orlando community through student scholarships, annual community service days, and support of BrewerLong has served Orlando businesses since 2008, and many clients return for repeat work across multiple business stages.

BrewerLong is an Orlando contract law firm serving Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida region. The firm advises companies on contracts, business disputes and litigation, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, technology law, beverage law, estate planning, probate, and franchise matters. Consultations are available by phone or in person.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.