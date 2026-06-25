Lorna Brown-Burton earns Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Lifetime Service Award

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Board Chair Tula Hudson-Miller, from the left, 2026 Lifetime Service Award honoree Lorna Brown-Burton, and Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida CEO Lisa Johnson. “Lorna has strengthened and guided our council and committees for three decades,” said Johnson. “She’s a lifetime Girl Scout who is kind, generous, helpful, and totally dedicated to our movement.”

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida (GSSEF) presented Board of Governors member Lorna Brown-Burton with its 2026 Lifetime Service Award.

Over the past 30 years, Brown-Burton has dedicated thousands of hours to GSSEF and the legacy Broward County Council.

“Lorna has strengthened and guided our council and committees for three decades,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. “She’s a lifetime Girl Scout who is kind, generous, helpful, and totally dedicated to our movement.”

Brown-Burton’s involvement in Girl Scouting dates back to her childhood. As a youth, she was a Girl Guide in her home country of Jamaica, West Indies. Girl Guides is the Girl Scouts equivalent in the U.K. and British Commonwealth, or Commonwealth of Nations, of which Jamaica is part.

A workers’ compensation attorney, Brown-Burton has lent her knowledge and legal expertise to reviewing the GSSEF’s bylaws and gift-acceptance policies. She also assisted with long-range property planning and the council’s realignment in 2008. She served on GSSEF’s Board of Directors for five years before being elected as chair from 2013 to 2019. Since then, she’s continued to be an active and present supporter of council programs.

Brown-Burton, who resides in Coral Springs with her husband, is a member of The Florida Bar Board of Governors representing the 17th Circuit. She previously served as an elected member of the Bar's Young Lawyers Division and chaired a the Grievance Committee serving the 17th Circuit.