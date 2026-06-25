After Republicans Gave ICE, CBP $70 Billion in New Funding Bill, Agencies Continue to Sit on $95 Billion from Previous Funding Bill

06.23.26

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After President Trump signed into law the Secure America Act, a Republican funding bill that gave Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) nearly $70 billion in new funding, data from the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) SF-133 reports shows that, as of the end of May, the two agencies are still sitting on $95 billion in unobligated funding from the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) that passed last July. Following this news, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the following statement.

“Republicans should be ashamed that at a time when families are pressed to the wall with high costs from gas to groceries to utility bills, the Republican majority decided to prioritize giving ICE and Border Patrol an additional $70 billion while the agencies sit on $95 billion in unspent funds,” said Ranking Member Jeff Merkley. “Instead of putting these funds toward bringing down costs and helping families make ends meet, Republicans continue to choose a vision for our country where families lose. The American people are sick and tired of being ignored while this Republican Congress chooses to throw billions at more chaos and corruption.”

In May, Merkley announced that the two agencies were sitting on over $100 billion from OBBBA at the end of April; $63 billion for ICE and $37 billion for CBP.

Using publicly available data published monthly by OMB, Senate Budget Committee staff calculated how much funding for ICE and CBP remain unobligated from OBBBA.

As of the end of May 2026:

Of the $75 billion provided to ICE in OBBBA, $62 billion remain. The Secure America Act provided another $38.5 billion.

The Secure America Act provided another $38.5 billion. Of the $65 billion provided to CBP in OBBBA, $33 billion remain. The Secure America Act provided another $26 billion.

Budget Committee staff examined apportionment amounts from the SF-132, or Apportionment and Reapportionment Schedule via OpenOMB.org to determine which Treasury Account Fund Symbol (TAFS) received money from OBBBA, P.L. 119-21. Staff then used OMB's monthly SF-133 reports to determine the mandatory unobligated balances for each account, identified by TAFS numbers. The SF-133, or Report on Budget Execution and Budgetary Resources, shows how much budget authority an agency has, how much has been obligated and expended, and what remains available in each account designated by TAFS numbers. SF-133 reports are available here.

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