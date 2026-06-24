Hearing Recap: "Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy"

“Researchers estimate that 40 percent of the skills required for today’s jobs will change over the next decade. That reality presents a challenge not only for workers, but also for employers who need talent that’s able to adapt to changing business needs... In today's economy, workers increasingly need opportunities to upskill, reskill, and acquire new competencies as they work. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is only making that need clearer,” he said.
“Restrictive ratio requirements keep us from putting enough apprentices on the jobs, and Project Labor agreements limit participation…We also have groups…facing needs tests, [some states] are saying there is not a need. We just heard we need a million apprentices and 80,000 electricians, so I think there is a need…,” she said.
Witnesses explained how apprenticeship programs help businesses fill open jobs by creating a pipeline where employers can develop and better prepare their future workforce.
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) highlighted how apprenticeships help individuals build successful careers, without student debt.
“We have to find a way…to make sure people understand the most secure way for a career and the way to make the most money is to get involved in skills-based education…there are so many people very quickly making six-figures without debt,” he said.
“Higher ed has had 50 plus years of living with the assumption that there is unlimited debt without underwriting—and that’s created a skyrocketing cost of higher education. We really addressed this first by making a commitment that no one would pay out of pocket more than $75 a month,” said Mr. Ross.
Democrats tried to blame the Trump administration for a lack of apprenticeship programs, even though the Department of Labor (DOL) has been investing heavily in expanding apprenticeships.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) asked the Democrat-invited witness whether staff cuts to the DOL would impact the administration’s goal of approving more apprenticeship programs in a shorter timeline.
The Trump administration is cutting bureaucracy and creating more opportunities for workers to earn while they learn.
Bottom line: Apprenticeships open doors to careers, strengthen businesses, and grow the economy. Republicans are working to protect and expand these critical pathways to opportunity.
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