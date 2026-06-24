Hearing Recap: "Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy"

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) asked the Democrat-invited witness whether staff cuts to the DOL would impact the administration’s goal of approving more apprenticeship programs in a shorter timeline.

“I think actually that part of the process is not the challenge in the system…the approval processes are fairly quick,” said Mr. John Ladd, Senior Advisor at the Center for Apprenticeship & Work-Based Learning, Jobs of the Future.

The Trump administration is cutting bureaucracy and creating more opportunities for workers to earn while they learn.

Bottom line: Apprenticeships open doors to careers, strengthen businesses, and grow the economy. Republicans are working to protect and expand these critical pathways to opportunity.