Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,208 in the last 365 days.

Hearing Recap: "Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy"

Today, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development held a hearing to examine how apprenticeships are a workforce solution that benefits both workers and employers.

Subcommittee Chairman Burgess Owens (R-UT) started the hearing by discussing how Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the skills needed to be successful in nearly every sector of the economy.
“Researchers estimate that 40 percent of the skills required for today’s jobs will change over the next decade. That reality presents a challenge not only for workers, but also for employers who need talent that’s able to adapt to changing business needs... In today's economy, workers increasingly need opportunities to upskill, reskill, and acquire new competencies as they work. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is only making that need clearer,” he said.

Rep. Bob Onder (R-MO) discussed with Ms. Natasha Sherwood, Director of Chapter & Workforce Development at Independent Electrical Contractors, how over-regulation has limited apprenticeship opportunities.
“Restrictive ratio requirements keep us from putting enough apprentices on the jobs, and Project Labor agreements limit participation…We also have groups…facing needs tests, [some states] are saying there is not a need. We just heard we need a million apprentices and 80,000 electricians, so I think there is a need…,” she said.
Witnesses explained how apprenticeship programs help businesses fill open jobs by creating a pipeline where employers can develop and better prepare their future workforce.

“Across industries—from construction to manufacturing to transportation—the shortage of technicians has reached critical levels. In the auto body repair sector specifically, the challenge is urgent…Right now, the industry is on track to fill less than 32,000 of those open positions. Put another way, for every 100 open jobs, we’ll only fill 42,” said Ms. Jamie Angell, Senior Director of Apprenticeships and Transitional Programs at Caliber.
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) highlighted how apprenticeships help individuals build successful careers, without student debt.

“We have to find a way…to make sure people understand the most secure way for a career and the way to make the most money is to get involved in skills-based education…there are so many people very quickly making six-figures without debt,” he said.
In an exchange with Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC), Mr. Joe Ross, President at Reach University, echoed this point.

“Higher ed has had 50 plus years of living with the assumption that there is unlimited debt without underwriting—and that’s created a skyrocketing cost of higher education. We really addressed this first by making a commitment that no one would pay out of pocket more than $75 a month,” said Mr. Ross.
Democrats tried to blame the Trump administration for a lack of apprenticeship programs, even though the Department of Labor (DOL) has been investing heavily in expanding apprenticeships.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) asked the Democrat-invited witness whether staff cuts to the DOL would impact the administration’s goal of approving more apprenticeship programs in a shorter timeline.

“I think actually that part of the process is not the challenge in the system…the approval processes are fairly quick,” said Mr. John Ladd, Senior Advisor at the Center for Apprenticeship & Work-Based Learning, Jobs of the Future.

The Trump administration is cutting bureaucracy and creating more opportunities for workers to earn while they learn.

Bottom line: Apprenticeships open doors to careers, strengthen businesses, and grow the economy. Republicans are working to protect and expand these critical pathways to opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hearing Recap: "Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.