@EdWorkforceCmte to Mark Up Bills to Combat Antisemitism, Protect Student Freedoms, Support Workers, and Increase Health Care Transparency

Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will hold a markup of 11 bills to consider legislation addressing rising antisemitism in education, protecting the rights of student organizations, helping licensed professionals work across state lines, strengthening accountability in programs serving energy workers and injured federal employees, helping policymakers better understand how artificial intelligence is changing the workplace, and increasing transparency in employer-sponsored health plans.

What:

Full Committee markup of H.R. 8476 , No Antisemitism in Education Act of 2026; H.R. 4795 , Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act of 2025; H.R. 9203 , Student Protection and University Accountability Act; H.R. 2555 , Freedom of Association in Higher Education Act of 2025; H.R. 5505 , Equal Campus Access Act of 2025; H.R. 2332 , States Handling Access to Reciprocity for Employment (SHARE) Act of 2025; H.R. 4122 , Health Care for Energy Workers Act of 2025; H.R. 8822 , Federal Workers’ Compensation Integrity and Care Act; H.R. 8823 , Putting Patients First by Strengthening Provider Accountability in FECA Act; H.R. 9381 , AI Workforce Assessment and Research Enhancement (AWARE) Act; H.R. 9228 , Health Data Access, Transparency, and Affordability Act of 2026.

When:

10:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026



Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building