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Tad Yates presented Tony Boggs Excellence in Discipline Award

Ted Yates and Sia Baker-Barnes

Ted Yates and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

Tad Yates of Orlando was awarded the 2026 Tony Boggs Excellence in Discipline Award at the Bar Convention in Orlando on June 19.

The Boggs Award recognizes dedication, integrity, intellectual excellence, and extraordinary work in and on behalf of The Florida Bar's lawyer discipline efforts.

Outgoing President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes noted that Yates first joined the Board of Governors in 2020 and, during his time on the board, worked on many Bar committees, but said his service on the Disciplinary Review Committee has been exemplary.

"As you can imagine, this committee spends an immense amount of time considering and deliberating discipline cases — part of the core mission of The Florida Bar," Baker-Barnes said. "This work is critical to the legal profession and to protecting the public. Your unwavering commitment to uphold the principles of fairness, integrity, and accountability has been invaluable."

Baker-Barnes thanked Yates for his service to the judicial system and Florida as a whole.

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Tad Yates presented Tony Boggs Excellence in Discipline Award

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