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Allen Announces Hearing on Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs

Wednesday, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions, chaired by Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), will hold a hearing titled “Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs.”

What:
Subcommittee hearing titled “Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs”
 
When:
10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026
 
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building

Press:
The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

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Allen Announces Hearing on Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs

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