Allen Announces Hearing on Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs
What:
Subcommittee hearing titled “Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs”
When:
10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
Press:
The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.
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