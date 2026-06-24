Allen Announces Hearing on Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs

Wednesday, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions, chaired by Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), will hold a hearing titled

What:

Subcommittee hearing titled “Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs”



When:

10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026



Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building

Press:

The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.