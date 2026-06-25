Jeff Joslin to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Joslin, entertainment industry producer, director, and actor, is set to appear in an episode of Kingdom Creators on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming adversity, building resilience, and sustaining success in a competitive industry.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s Legacy Makers TV website In his episode of Kingdom Creators, Jeff Joslin will explore how to rebuild momentum after major life setbacks and continue performing at a high level. He breaks down how resilience, mindset, and consistent action can help individuals regain confidence and maintain career progression. Viewers will walk away with practical strategies for overcoming challenges and staying focused on long-term success.Jeff’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/jeff-joslin

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