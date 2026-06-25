Global Planetary Roller Screws Market Size Forecast To Cross $1.89 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Planetary Roller Screws Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The planetary roller screws market has been experiencing robust growth, driven by advancements in various high-precision industries. As technology evolves and demand from sectors like aerospace and electric vehicles increases, this market is set to expand further. Here’s an in-depth analysis of its current size, growth drivers, key regions, and future trends shaping the planetary roller screws industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Planetary Roller Screws Market

In recent years, the planetary roller screws market has seen significant expansion. It is projected to rise from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.36 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This historical growth stems from the broadening use of industrial automation within manufacturing sectors, the widespread adoption of CNC machining systems, increased demand for aerospace precision components, growing utilization of high-load mechanical actuators in heavy machinery, and advances in precision engineering materials.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $1.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. The forecasted growth is driven by factors such as the development of humanoid robotics and autonomous systems, increased demand for actuator systems in electrified mobility, the rise of smart factories featuring connected production lines, greater use of predictive maintenance-enabled precision components, and the miniaturization of highly efficient motion control systems. Key trends anticipated during this period include the miniaturization of high-precision linear actuators, increased requirements for ultra-high load aerospace-grade actuation, the adoption of low-backlash motion control systems for critical applications, innovations in surface engineering and wear-resistant coatings, and the integration of planetary roller screws into next-generation robotic joints and precision automation setups.

Understanding Planetary Roller Screws and Their Applications

Planetary roller screws are sophisticated mechanical devices designed to transform rotational motion into linear motion. They achieve this using multiple threaded rollers that revolve around a central screw, enabling the transmission of exceptionally high loads with remarkable efficiency, accuracy, and durability. Compared to conventional screw mechanisms, planetary roller screws offer superior performance and longevity. These attributes make them highly suitable for applications requiring smooth motion control, high force transmission, and extended operational life under challenging conditions.

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Main Factor Boosting the Planetary Roller Screws Market

A pivotal driver behind the growth of the planetary roller screws market is the surge in electric vehicle production. Electric vehicles (EVs) are battery-powered cars that use electric motors rather than internal combustion engines for propulsion. This rise is largely fueled by stringent global emission standards pushing automakers to adopt cleaner technologies, coupled with increased investments aimed at scaling up EV manufacturing to meet regulatory demands. Planetary roller screws play a critical role in supporting EV production by offering high precision, exceptional load capacity, and efficient performance in electromechanical actuators. These features enable compact, reliable motion control across various EV systems. For example, a report by Kelley Blue Book in January 2024 indicated that in 2023, a record 1.2 million car buyers in the United States opted for electric vehicles, representing 7.6% of the total U.S. vehicle market, up from 5.9% in 2022. This rise in EV adoption directly fuels the planetary roller screws market expansion.

Aerospace Industry Growth and Its Impact on Planetary Roller Screws Demand

The expansion of the aerospace industry is another significant factor propelling the planetary roller screws market. This sector encompasses the design, development, manufacturing, testing, and maintenance of aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and related systems. Growing passenger traffic and increased government spending on defense modernization are driving aerospace production and fleet expansion worldwide. Planetary roller screws enhance this growth by providing precise, efficient, and high-load linear motion in critical aerospace functions such as flight control systems, landing gear actuation, and satellite mechanisms. These components help improve aircraft performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. For instance, Airbus SE reported in January 2024 that it delivered 735 commercial aircraft in 2023 to 87 customers globally, marking an 11% increase compared to 2022. This upward trend in aerospace production is encouraging higher demand for planetary roller screws.

Regional Market Landscape for Planetary Roller Screws

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the planetary roller screws market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on regional dynamics and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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