U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Industry to Surpass $3.27 Billion by 2032: Technology Advancements and Market Trends

U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size 2035

The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases among companion animals has emerged as a significant driving force behind the growth of the U.S. market.

Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies Drive Strong Growth in the U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled, " U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology, Application, Animal Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," the U.S. companion animal diagnostics market was valued at $1.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.27 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.Key Growth DriversThe market is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing number of pet owners across the United States. Growing awareness regarding the health and well-being of companion animals, coupled with the emotional benefits associated with pet ownership, has significantly increased demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases among companion animals has further accelerated the need for early disease detection and monitoring.In addition, technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics, including molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and point-of-care testing, are improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. The expanding pet insurance industry is also encouraging pet owners to seek comprehensive diagnostic services, contributing to overall market expansion.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A22544 Competitive LandscapeKey companies operating in the U.S. companion animal diagnostics market include:Alfa Wassermann, Inc.AnimalBiomebioMérieux SABioNote Inc.Bio-Rad LaboratoriesCreative DiagnosticsFujifilm Holdings CorporationHeska CorporationIDEXX Laboratories, Inc.INDICAL Bioscience GmbHInnovative DiagnosticsNeogen CorporationRandox Laboratories Ltd.Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd.Thermo Fisher ScientificVirbacZoetis Inc.These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding diagnostic portfolios to strengthen their market presence.Market Segmentation InsightsBy TechnologyThe clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, representing approximately one-third of total revenue. Its dominance is attributed to its broad application in diagnosing a wide range of diseases and health conditions in companion animals.By ApplicationClinical pathology emerged as the leading application segment, contributing more than one-third of market revenue in 2022. The segment's growth is supported by the increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and metabolic disorders among pets.By Animal TypeDogs represented the largest revenue-generating segment, accounting for nearly half of the market share in 2022. The high adoption rate of dogs as companion animals and increasing expenditure on canine healthcare continue to drive segment growth.By End UserDiagnostic laboratories held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of total revenue. The growing utilization of advanced diagnostic technologies in laboratory settings for accurate disease detection supports the segment's leading position.Future OpportunitiesThe market is expected to benefit from growing investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of preventive pet care, expansion of pet insurance coverage, and advancements in AI-enabled diagnostic platforms. Rising demand for rapid, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic solutions is likely to create new growth opportunities for market participants throughout the forecast period.The report provides detailed insights into market dynamics, competitive developments, key investment opportunities, and strategic recommendations for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the evolving companion animal diagnostics industry.Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A22544 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

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